Your earbuds are disgusting — here's the right way to clean them
Think your earbuds are clean? Think again
Take a close look at your earbuds in good lighting, and you might be shocked by what you see. Even the best earbuds collect an alarming buildup of earwax, oils, and skin cells over time.
This creates a crusty layer around the speakers and mesh, which isn't just unpleasant to look at — it's potentially harmful. Beyond the obvious gross factor, dirty earbuds can cause a range of problems.
The accumulated grime muffles sound quality, while bacteria buildup increases the risk of ear infections. Worse still, earbuds can push wax deeper into the ear canal, potentially leading to blockages, discomfort, and even hearing issues.
Fortunately, cleaning earbuds properly doesn't require special equipment or technical skill. Here's a how to transform those grimy earbuds back to like-new condition.
What you'll need
- A microfiber cloth
- Cotton swabs
- Alcohol-free disinfectant wipes
- Mild soap and water
- Paper towels
1. Start with the outer surfaces
Begin by gently wiping down all external surfaces with a microfiber cloth. This removes the easy surface oils and fingerprints.
For tougher grime, lightly dampen the cloth with plain water — nothing too wet that might seep inside the electronics.
A deep clean often reveals how much oil builds up from regular handling, especially on areas like AirPod stems or earbud buttons.
These oils can gradually break down materials, so it’s an important step that shouldn’t be skipped.
2. Battle the wax buildup
The speaker mesh is often the dirtiest part of any earbud. A cotton swap can be surprisingly effective — gently brushing in circular motions helps dislodge built-up wax.
For tougher residue, lightly breathing on the mesh adds just enough moisture to loosen debris without risking water damage.
A proper clean can noticeably improve sound quality, restoring clarity, boosting volume, and enhancing bass. Almost like a free upgrade!
3. Tackle the ear tips (if removable)
If your earbuds have silicone or foam tips that can be removed, pop them off and give them special attention.
These are designed to be water-resistant, so soak them in warm, soapy water for about 15 minutes. After soaking, rinse thoroughly and pat dry with a paper towel before letting them air dry completely overnight.
After doing this they'll return to their original color, and that slightly sticky feeling will disappear.
4. Don't forget the charging case
This is the step many people skip—but it’s just as important. Cleaning earbuds is pointless if they go straight into a dirty case.
Charging cases often collect lint, dust, and even earwax that falls off the earbuds over time. Use cotton swabs to gently clean the interior, especially around the charging contacts.
For tighter spaces and charging ports, the edge of a folded microfiber cloth works well. Just be careful around any electrical components.
Tips to keep clean going forward
Establishing a regular maintenance routine can make a noticeable difference in earbud performance, hygiene, and comfort. You can do this by following these tips:
- Quick wipe-down with a microfiber cloth after each workout
- Weekly cleaning of the speaker mesh using a soft toothbrush
- Monthly deep clean of the charging case and ear tips
Storing earbuds loose in a bag or pocket can introduce lint and debris, so keeping them in their case when not in use is a smart move.
Following this advice not only improves cleanliness and sound quality, but also helps prevent minor ear irritation caused by bacteria buildup.
If your earbuds haven’t had a proper clean in a while, set aside five minutes—it can make such a big difference.
And there we have it. Now you've learned how to properly clean your earbuds, why not take a look at out out other earbud articles?
