Want these Darth Vader headphones? Me too — but you'll need just over $7,000, and a baseball bat to fight me off

"Expensive headphones do not concern me, Admiral", is what I can only assume was said in the planning meeting for the ATH-AWSW DV headphones, as the leader of the room left with a swish of his billowing cape.

What came as a result of that planning meeting is a pair of headphones that has me salivating at my desk. They're the aforementioned ATH-AWSW DV from Audio Technica, and their Darth Vader adorned wooden earcups need to be on my head. Like, now.

I find your lack of headphones... disturbing

Two things up front: There are only ten pairs of the ATH-AWSW DV available to buy, and they cost (drumroll please) ￥990,000. That's about $6,766 by my checking in the Google currency converter. Not cheap.

What do you get for your near $7,000 price tag? A lovely pair of audiophile-grade Audio Technica headphones (so you know they're going to sound epic) with some specially made wooden caps on the earcups.

Those earcups feature "the traditional Japanese crafts of Echizen lacquer and maki-e on the housing", for perhaps one of the most visually arresting versions of Darth Vader I've ever seen on just about anything.

You can see the process in action in Audio Technica's YouTube video:

伝統工芸で描いた『スター・ウォーズ』──蒔絵ヘッドホンに込めた技と情熱 -ATH-AWSW DV- - YouTube Watch On

Look, I'd love to get a pair in to test so that I can rank them among the best headphones. But there's only 10 of them, and you can only get them at Star Wars Day Japan in Tokyo, and all the tickets are sold out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I should know — I checked.

For those lucky enough to get a pair, know that I am supremely jealous. The idea that someone else gets to experience them who isn't me, feels like an affront to all things audio.

Learn more about the ATH-AWSW DV at the Audio Technica website. Better get Duo-lingo out, though — it's all in Japanese.