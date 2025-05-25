These AirPods Max lookalikes cost less than $30 — but are they any good?

Generally, I would recommend people save up for headphone purchases so that they can get what they really want, but I recognize that’s not the case for everyone’s needs and budgets.

Sometimes you absolutely need a pair of headphones, but you can’t afford even the cheapest options among the best headphones. You need something super cheap that generally wouldn’t normally be considered by headphone reviewers.

So consider I did. I found a pair of headphones that cost £22 / $30 from Amazon — around the same as a second-hand video game, or a family lunch from Burger King. Pocket change in headphones terms.

These are the Groov-e Fusion. They look like a plastic facsimile of the AirPods Max — but can actually fold — and pack in features you might expect from something far more expensive.

But should you buy a pair? Almost definitely not. Here’s why — and what you should buy instead.

1More Sonoflow: was $75 now $59 at Amazon Ok so you shouldn't but the headphones I'm trying out here — instead, you should save up an extra $30 and pick up the 1More Sonoflow, which offer solid ANC, good sound, great comfort, and extra features. They're not quite as cheap, but they're a whole lot better.

Plastic build? Check

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Fusion aren’t an unattractive pair of headphones. After all, they look like a pair of AirPods Max, replete with funny-shaped earcups and squared-off ear cushions. There are some key design departures, though.

First off is the headband — it’s a wider piece of foam as opposed to the mesh ‘thing’ that the AirPods have. Does that improve fit and comfort at all in the long run? No, because there are some significant points against the Fusion that make them terribly uncomfortable.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The foam itself isn’t quite up for the task. It’s not dense enough to make any kind of seal around your ears, yet it's stiff enough that it doesn’t cradle your head nicely. The earcups swivel outwards with an uncomfortable ‘crack’, leaving them awkwardly hanging away from your ears.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s not the most uncomfortable pair of headphones that I’ve ever worn — that award goes to a pair of electrostatic cans from the ’80s — but neither are they a pleasant pair to wear for any real amount of time.

The build quality follows suit, although I feel it’s unfair to ask for more for the price. The plastic used throughout feels cheap and a bit nasty, but they cost $30. You can’t expect an excellent build for that little cash. Although, I do wish there was less glossy plastic on the hinges. I hate glossy plastic with the passion of a thousand dying stars, please don’t put it on anything that goes near my greasy head.

Features… galore?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When I first saw the Fusion land in my email inbox, I didn’t think they’d have too much going for them — but I was mistaken. There’s a surprisingly full feature list on offer here for something that doesn’t cost all that much at all.

Unfortunately, few of them really work. They’ve got ANC, but it’s less effective than sticking your fingers in your ears so that you can’t hear the crying child at the back of the bus.

Turn it on and there’s a pervasive crackle. I presume that’s the headphones making the necessary white noise to cancel out the ambient sound of the outside world. But they forget a key part of ANC; you’re not supposed to hear it. In my testing this setting stayed permanently in the off position. You’re better off without it.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is a good addition — but it doesn’t sound any good. Then there’s the so-called “super bass” drivers, which are supposed to make music sound, as you might imagine, bassier. Mission accomplished.

At least the battery life is good — 32 hours is about the same as the Sony WH-1000XM6, and more than the Apple AirPods Max.

Sounds… good?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Well, no, they don’t sound good, but neither do they sound as bad as I was expecting. Those 40mm “Super Bass” drivers bring some low-end to mix, but they still fail to make an impact across the rest of the frequency range.

Thin highs, anemic mids, and an unhealthy amount of noise make sure that they’re not an exciting, engaging, or enjoyable listen at all. But I am a headphone reviewer — I’ve experienced the very best the category has to offer.

What are these things you have placed upon my head? Why do you hate me? Why must you inflict these things upon me? Please, I beg of you, take them off my head. Tammy's Dad

A fair, if harsh criticism — so I gave them to my dad, a computer programmer who, notably, is not a headphone reviewer. He had this to say; “What are these things you have placed upon my head? Why do you hate me? Why must you inflict these things upon me? Please, I beg of you, take them off my head.”

Strong words.

Should you buy them?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’ve got $30 and you absolutely need a pair of headphones as quickly and as cheaply as possible, you might feel like you’re stuck with the Groov-e Fusion and other not-so-great headphones.

But there are better options out there, fortunately. Buy something like the 1More Sonoflow if you want something with ANC that works, sound that’s good, and comfort that makes sure you don’t want to yank them off your head.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While it might not be feasible given your financial situation, I’d even recommend saving up for a few months to buy the Sony WF-C710N. They’re a stunning pair of in-ears, although they do cost around $90 more than the Groov-e Fusion. Look, there are plenty of options to go for, and I’d always recommend trying to spend a little more on your headphones, even if it's $20 or so.

Beyond their otherwise badness, price aside, there are significant environmental impacts of buying pair after pair of cheap headphones that will inevitably end up in the trash, polluting the world even more.

I wasn’t expecting anything special from these very, very cheap headphones, and I got even less than I thought. But hopefully that will stop you from making the same mistake.