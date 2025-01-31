Powerbeats Pro 2 could be getting a big new health feature — here's what we know

We must be getting pretty close to the new Beats at this point — the internet is aflame with glimpses and leaks around what the Powerbeats Pro 2 are going to look like, and what they're going to do. The latest is a series of pictures from X leaker Arsène Lupin, who's shared a series of eight images that show off the buds in different environments.

These images reveal a lot, like some new colors, but there's a big one — evidence that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are going to come packed with a heart rate monitor for fitness fanatics.

Powerbeats Pro 2 — smarter than ever?

Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 pic.twitter.com/J9F7KTtPLMJanuary 27, 2025

There are a couple of things in the images that show we might be getting a heart rate monitor in the buds. If you zoom in closely to some of the product images of the buds, you can see a little black ovular rectangle housing that looks like some kind of sensor. Now, it's not immediately obvious as to whether it is a heart rate monitor, but it's in just the spot you might expect to find one in a pair of earbuds.

Then there's an image of the buds beside an app, and it's clearer about the heart rate monitoring. The person has a list of icons underneath an image of the buds — ANC modes, and then, off to the right, an image of a heart that appears to read 'heart rate'. That's the clearest evidence we've seen so far that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are going to get a heart rate monitor. Interestingly, the app appears to be on Android, so it looks like Beats is continuing its 'AirPods for Android' push.

There's more revealed in the leak. There are two new colors shown off. There's a lovely-looking lilac, and a very fetching orange. They also appear smaller in the hand than the older Powerbeats Pro model, and the buds themselves appear smaller too.

The leak doesn't show off any of the internals, so we'll have to wait until release to know if there are going to be any battery life boosts, better sound, and other features. I just can't wait to see how they match up against the best wireless earbuds.

