This new turntable makes listening to vinyl as simple as CDs — and it doesn't break the bank

News
Vinyl is becoming ever more popular amongst a wider audience, likely thanks to its analog feel and innate physicality. But sometimes, when you want to listen to a record, it can be a little too physical.

Can I really be bothered to put the record down, turn the player on, move the arm, lower the arm, and then listen? What if I just wanted to put the record down, press play and relax?

Pro-ject's got your back — the brand new A1.2 makes playing records easier than ever, and it comes at an affordable price.

Premium entry level player

As a part of Pro-Ject's Automat line, the A1.2 is an automatic turntable. You just put your record on the platter, and press play. That's it. No playing about with weights, anti-skate, or levers — just press play.

You just put your record on the platter and press play. That's it. No playing about with weights, anti-skate, or levers — just press play.

It's an idea from the eighties that fell out of favor as vinyl became a novelty rather than a primary music source, but it's back as more listeners want the warm sound.

The turntable comes all set up out of the box, so you only have to worry about plugging it into some speaker — I'd suggest some of the best desk speakers if you're trying to make things as simple as possible.

Thanks to the built-in pre-amp you can plug it into any powered speakers, as long as you've an RCA connector on the back.

It's all built into a thoroughly premium sounding turntable, with an aluminum platter, wooden chassis, and damped feet. It's a looker, too, in all its matte black glory.

I'm excited to test the Project A1.2 and see how it ranks among the best turntables, especially in the UK, where it's going to cost £449. That's around $500 in the US, although there's no official price as of yet. You'll be able to pick one up in April in the UK, with US dates to follow.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

