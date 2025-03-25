There's a massive Sonos sale at Amazon right now — here's the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money

Sonos remains my go-to brand for home audio, even despite the company's recent troubles with software. Why? Because the hardware design is solid and the sound quality is top-notch.

The only issue is the high prices, but thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, a number of Sonos products have received some tempting discounts. Right now, you can find the Sonos Era 100 at its lowest ever price of $199, that's a full 20% discount.

My personal favorite are the Sonos Ace headphones, which I use almost daily thanks to the epic soundstage and lightweight comfort. They've also been cut down to $379 at Amazon, saving you $70.

I've rounded up some of my other top Sonos deal recommendations currently available at Amazon below. This sale event will run throughout the rest of this week. However, at these prices, many of the stock could sell through quickly, so I wouldn't sleep on grabbing a deal that you've been eyeing up!

Best Sonos deals

Sonos Era 100
Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.

View Deal
Sonos Ace
Sonos Ace: was $449 now $379 at Amazon

Our Sonos Ace review remarked that the brand's first headphones are "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so that you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built-in Spatial Audio.

View Deal
Sonos Ray
Sonos Ray: was $199 now $179 at Amazon

Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. We were incredibly impressed with the bar in the Sonos Ray review, especially the balanced sound profile. It sounded much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. It connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features, like Alexa and Google Assistant support.

View Deal
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $475 at Amazon

Sonos Mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actual size in the Sonos Beam gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then it's the perfect size.

View Deal
Sonos Arc
Sonos Arc: was $899 now $626 at Amazon

Sonos' previous generation soundbar is still an excellent TV sound upgrade. We loved the soundbar in our Sonos Arc review, especially its slick design. It's also one of the best soundbars around for Spatial Audio, with some of the best Dolby Atmos performance that we've ever experienced. It's smart too, and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant so that you can command your smart home.

View Deal

Part of the reason I love Sonos is that you can build out your system over time as deal opportunities like this come along.

For example, you may already have a Sonos Arc soundbar, but you can pick up the Sonos Sub Mini (alas, not discounted at the time of writing) to really bring in that room-shaking bass. Or pick up the aforementioned Sonos Ace headphones, and you can instantly switch your TV audio from the soundbar to the headphones — very useful if you don't want to disturb anyone else with one of the best Netflix shows.

There are plenty of other great deals happening at Amazon right now. Follow our Big Spring Sale live blog to see our real-time picks of the best ones.

