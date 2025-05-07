Sennheiser's new open earbuds promise AirPods 4 beating specs at a much lower price — but only if you're the UK or EU

Apple's AirPods started a bit of a design revolution. It made companies realize that some customers don't like silicon eartips — they want something a little less invasive in the ear.

To that end, we're seeing more and more earbuds like the new Sennheiser Accentum Open. Buds that offer an AirPods 4 like fit, but with a whole host of potential improved specs at a much lower price than Apple's budget oriented option.

They do look... familiar

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

With a design that says AirPods 3 more than AirPods 4, the Accentum Open nonetheless boast some impressive specs. Battery life far outdoes the Apple option with 6.5 hours in the buds themselves and extra in the case that boosts the total up to 28 hours.

Bluetooth 5.3 covers connection duty, offering multi-device connection and switching. Those long stems give you touch controls, making them (according to Sennheiser at least) "liberating to use."

They're a very simple pair of buds. There's no extra audio goodies like Dolby Atmos or hi-res listening, but there's a big kicker — the price. In the UK, they cost just £69.99. US buyers are less in luck, unfortunately, where you'll be struck by the dreaded tariffs. The price there is $129.

That completely changes the price and value dynamic. Suddenly, where they were once potential AirPods beaters, they're an option that omits certain features to reach a price that you're not getting.

Another audio product that could have been a great option, brought down by the T word. Still, you can pick up a pair today from the Sennheiser website, and I'm looking forward to seeing where they rank amongst the best wireless earbuds.

