Land the AirPods Max for their lowest price ever in this epic holiday deal

As we close in on Christmas, the stress of finding those last minutes gifts starts to get worse and worse. Thankfully, there are some great deals to be had on some epic gift ideas over at Amazon and other retailers. Case in point: Apple's AirPods Max.

You can now buy the AirPods Max for just $399 at Amazon, back at the lowest ever price. The last time we saw this price was over Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and stock ran out very quickly, so you'll have to be fast if you want to grab them this time around.

Lowest price! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon The AirPods Max top the tree of Apple's headphones line. While expensive, you get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4 star rating in our review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life. This discount brings them down to their lowest ever price, just in time for a holiday gift deal.

There's not much you can say about the AirPods Max that hasn't already been said. They might be one of the most covered pairs of headphones around — although there is good reason. They sound great, have some of the best controls around, and have that Apple "pizazz" that so many other brands and manufacturers lack.

They still rank amongst the best wireless headphones too, thanks to their interoperability with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Once you connect them to one device in your family, they automatically connect to the others so you can use them without setup. For example; if you hook them up to your iPhone, they'll work on your iPad or MacBook without needing to set them up. It's one of the best aspects of the AirPods line overall.

There are a couple of things to be aware of, as with any pair of headphones. The case that comes in the box is not good, barely covering the earcups and leaving the headband exposed to the innards of your bag. Battery life leaves a little to be desired as well, coming in at only 20 hours. That's 10 hours less than the Sony WH-1000XM5, which have 30 hours of battery life.

You should also remember that these are the Lightning connector version of the AirPods Max — the new USB-C model are still full price.