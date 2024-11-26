I'm an audio editor and my favorite Sonos speaker just hit lowest ever price for Black Friday — $90 off!

My bedroom is filled with speakers of all different shapes and sizes, but there's only one that I use more than anything else. It's the Sonos Era 300, and I adore everything about it's hourglass-shaped design and room filling sound.

Now you can get one with a massive $90 discount in the Black Friday sales. The Sonos Era 300 is now just $359 at Amazon, the lowest price the speaker has ever been.

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The Sonos Era 300 is easily one of the best sounding smart speakers that I've ever heard. In our Sonos Era 300 review, it received a glowing 4.5 stars, along with an editors choice award. In my opinion it's got the best Spatial Audio performance of any speaker around, and it's warm sound signature makes for a pleasing listen. Support for Google Smart assistant and Amazon Alexa is just the icing on a tasty audio cake.

As much as I love my dedicated HiFi system, sometimes I don't want to deal with all the setting up, turning on, and physical media selection. Sometimes, I just want to lounge in bed with my favorite book and relax while listening to some room filling Spatial Audio. The Sonos Era 300 is my speaker of choice, thanks to its excellent sound quality and top-notch Spatial Audio playback.

There aren't as many good Spatial Audio mixes out there that I really like, but those that work for me work. Metallica's Lux Aeterna remains a great recording both in Spatial Audio and in Stereo, and the Sonos Era fills my room with downpicked powerchords and angry old men. There's an impressive virtual surround effect in the speaker, thanks to its multitude of drivers running the show.

Even just for normal, non-spatial audio music the Era 300 sounds great. It's a warmer speaker, but it still manages a great amount of detail. Controlling it is easy as well, thanks to both the touch controls on top and the addition of smart assistants. The Sonos assistant does everything I need it to, playing, pausing and choosing tracks. Alexa is more accurate and smarter, so that may be more your speed. In the end though, the Sonos Era 300 is one of the best smart speakers and well worth picking up at this incredible deal price.