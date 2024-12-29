Hurry! Save $100 on Bose's flagship Bluetooth speaker

There's a couple of things you can do when you want music at a campsite. You could all sit around the fire, and go all rainbow strap guitar while everyone sings 'kumbaya'. You could play music off your friends phone through the speaker, so that everyone can enjoy thin, tinny audio.

Or, you could buy the Bose SoundLink Max, and get rich, warm audio for 20 hours on the go. Even better, you can buy the SoundLink Max for $299 at Amazon right now, thanks to a $100 discount for it's lowest ever price.

Lowest price! Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Bose's largest Bluetooth speaker is a great way to get some epic-sounding music on the go. It'll last for ages thanks to 20 hours of battery life, connects to other SoundLink Max's for stereo sound or 'Party Mode' and features some big, bassy sound. We gave the Max a 4.5-star rating in our review. This $100 discount brings it down to its lowest-ever price.

I am lucky enough to test loads of different Bluetooth speakers — and the SoundLink Max is so far one of my favorites. The design speaks to me unlike any other Bluetooth speaker around, thanks to its mix of premium-feeling metal, and rugged silicon. It's weighty, yes, but it's big enough and sounds good enough that it doesn't matter to me.

Battery life is also good at 20 hours, which is plenty of staying power to last you a weekend of tunes. Plug it in over USB-C to charge, and it takes 5 hours to fully charge. I like the two color options too, although my personal favorite is the Blue Dusk.

The best thing about the speaker though is accessible with a button on the top of the speaker. If you have two of them, you can activate 'stereo mode', which links two speakers together and separates them out into stereo channels. This is a wonderful way to get some top-quality audio in your house.

Even if you just get one, the SoundLink Max sounds great. There's a lovely warmth to the sound, and a surprisingly wide soundstage for a relatively compact audio box. I reckon it's one of the best Bluetooth speakers around. I love my pair of SoundLink Max's — and at this price, I reckon you'll like them too.