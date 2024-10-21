Sonos reportedly working on high-end headphones — Ace to get a price cut

News
By
published

Sonos isn't ready to give up on headphones just yet

Sonos Ace headphones in white on a desk
(Image credit: Sonos)

Things have been a little rocky for Sonos of late. Sure, the company just announced a new high-end soundbar, but it also got its app back to mostly functional after a disastrous update. And it recently launched a pair of critically acclaimed headphones that apparently didn't sell very well.

Despite the app issues and lackluster sales of the Ace headphones, Sonos is moving forward. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the firm still believes in headphones enough to work on a premium model offering even better sound quality and more features than the existing Ace.

It seems like a questionable strategy to lean harder into a market that has yet to be lucrative for the company. Perhaps the company figures the already-capable Ace wasn't high-end enough for its buyers, who tend to want top-end sound quality from the best headphones on the market.

In the PowerOn Newsletter, Gurman said, "Sonos is still struggling with its high-profile attempt to crack the headphone market. I’m told that the company only sold about 200,000 units of the new Ace headphones through September. I previously reported that Sonos slashed its annual manufacturing plans from as much as 1 million units to about 10% of that."

The report continues, "Still, Sonos is working on a plan to potentially turn around its fortunes: a higher-end model."

Reportedly, Sonos intends to drop the price of the Ace by $50, down to $400, and release the new model at the $450 price point the Ace previously occupied. "The idea is knock $50 off the price of the current model, and then sell the more upscale version at $450," said Gurman.

That would lower the barrier to entry to Sonos' headphones a little while also creating a model with some extra bells and whistles. However, $400 is already prohibitively expensive compared to most of the best noise cancelling headphones, so the company is trying to appeal to high-end buyers with either model, drastically limiting the buyer pool.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 87 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
2
OnePlus 12R, 8GB RAM+128GB,...
Amazon
$499.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a 128GB in Bay...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB)
Our Review
5
OnePlus - 12R 128GB...
Best Buy
$499.99
View
Low Stock
OnePlus 12R
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
6
OnePlus 12R, 16GB RAM+256GB,...
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
8
Pixel 8a Bay 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Refurbished
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(Refurbished 256GB)
Our Review
10
iPhone SE (2022) 256GB -...
Back Market (US)
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

TOPICS