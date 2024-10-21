Sonos reportedly working on high-end headphones — Ace to get a price cut

Things have been a little rocky for Sonos of late. Sure, the company just announced a new high-end soundbar, but it also got its app back to mostly functional after a disastrous update. And it recently launched a pair of critically acclaimed headphones that apparently didn't sell very well.

Despite the app issues and lackluster sales of the Ace headphones, Sonos is moving forward. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the firm still believes in headphones enough to work on a premium model offering even better sound quality and more features than the existing Ace.

It seems like a questionable strategy to lean harder into a market that has yet to be lucrative for the company. Perhaps the company figures the already-capable Ace wasn't high-end enough for its buyers, who tend to want top-end sound quality from the best headphones on the market.

In the PowerOn Newsletter, Gurman said, "Sonos is still struggling with its high-profile attempt to crack the headphone market. I’m told that the company only sold about 200,000 units of the new Ace headphones through September. I previously reported that Sonos slashed its annual manufacturing plans from as much as 1 million units to about 10% of that."

The report continues, "Still, Sonos is working on a plan to potentially turn around its fortunes: a higher-end model."

Reportedly, Sonos intends to drop the price of the Ace by $50, down to $400, and release the new model at the $450 price point the Ace previously occupied. "The idea is knock $50 off the price of the current model, and then sell the more upscale version at $450," said Gurman.

That would lower the barrier to entry to Sonos' headphones a little while also creating a model with some extra bells and whistles. However, $400 is already prohibitively expensive compared to most of the best noise cancelling headphones, so the company is trying to appeal to high-end buyers with either model, drastically limiting the buyer pool.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors