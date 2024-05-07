Massive Beats sale at Amazon takes up to 49% off headphones — 5 deals I recommend

Amazon just launched a huge sale on Beats headphones. If you love this audio giant's signature bassy sound, there's no better time to upgrade and grab yourself a pair of the best Beats headphones.

If you're short on time, I most recommend getting the Beats Fit Pro for $159 at Amazon ($40 off). They made our list of the best wireless headphones due to their excellent sound, strong active noise canceling and Spatial Audio support. They're also great for working out due to their secure fit and IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Beats headphone deals. Plus, check out the 17 deals I'd buy in Best Buy's latest sale.

Beats Headphone deals — Best sales now

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $159 @ Amazon

Although not the lowest we've seen, this is a great deal on the Beats Studio 3. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. Our Beats Studio 3 review said these are a "solid choice," especially for Apple users. Just note that this is an older model, and the newer Beats Studio Pro is now available.

Price check: $159 @ Walmart

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick—not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Price check: $159 @ Walmart