Massive Beats sale at Amazon takes up to 49% off headphones — 5 deals I recommend
Get some of the best Beats headphones with huge discounts at Amazon
Amazon just launched a huge sale on Beats headphones. If you love this audio giant's signature bassy sound, there's no better time to upgrade and grab yourself a pair of the best Beats headphones.
If you're short on time, I most recommend getting the Beats Fit Pro for $159 at Amazon ($40 off). They made our list of the best wireless headphones due to their excellent sound, strong active noise canceling and Spatial Audio support. They're also great for working out due to their secure fit and IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Beats headphone deals. Plus, check out the 17 deals I'd buy in Best Buy's latest sale.
Beats Headphone deals — Quick links
- shop the whole Beats sale at Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79
- Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $159
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159
- Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179
Beats Headphone deals — Best sales now
Beats Headphone deals — Best sales now
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $159 @ Amazon
Although not the lowest we've seen, this is a great deal on the Beats Studio 3. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. Our Beats Studio 3 review said these are a "solid choice," especially for Apple users. Just note that this is an older model, and the newer Beats Studio Pro is now available.
Price check: $159 @ Walmart
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick—not that they aren't great for Android, too.
Price check: $159 @ Walmart
Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.
Price check: $159 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon
The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Price check: $179 @ Walmart | $179 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.