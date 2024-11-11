Grab the newest Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a $50 discount in this early Black Friday deal

Google. Known for making the biggest search engine on earth, the second best (sorry Android users) phone OS, and... earbuds? Google's Pixel lineup has only started offering audio gear in the last couple of years, but they've been solid alternatives to the Samsung and Apple staples.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the latest in Google's lineup, and come packed with some great AI features to go with their solid sound and ANC. You can also find the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $179 at Amazon after a $50 discount for a new lowest price.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Amazon US Google's latest buds haven't been around for long, but there's already a healthy saving on them at Amazon. Their noise canceling and sound are good, but Pixel phone users are going to like their Gemini features more. Control your music and even ask queries directly to your buds — and do it for less with a $50 discount for the new lowest price.

The Google Pixel Buds family has always been the most reasonably priced of the flagship brands in ears. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 where no different, coming in full price at $229. That's $20 less than the AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 3, and there are some excellent reasons you might opt for Google's option over the others (apart from this new, even lower price).

In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review we were most impressed with the AI tricks the buds have up their sleeves. There's built-in Google Gemini on board for some slick tricks, including simple things like controlling the buds in lieu of the touch panels on the sides, all the way to creating images with voice prompts directly from the buds. That's something that no other pair of buds out there can boast, and if you're interested in an AI future, that might just endear you to Google's colorful little upstarts.

As for the more expected earbuds features, they're about par for the course. Battery life is solid with 8 hours out of the buds with ANC turned on, although the 48 hours of life you get out of the case is exemplary. They sound pretty good as well, although if you want to use the Spatial Audio you'll need a Pixel handset. ANC is good as well, although it doesn't quite reach the heady heights of the AirPods Pro 2. They didn't quite reach our list of the best wireless earbuds, but they're a solid alternative to the Apple and Samsung options.