Sony's new Bluetooth speaker is its loudest and most powerful yet

If you're really looking to go big on Bluetooth sound, then Sony's unveiling of its largest and loudest Bluetooth speaker system yet with the introduction of the SRS-XV900 may be of interest.

Although it's not officially available until October, the SRS-XV900 already looks set to rank as one of the best Bluetooth speaker systems for large gatherings: It offers more than 24-hours of playback time from the rechargeable battery, and could even rival the UE Hyperboom behemoth as one the best Bluetooth speakers we've seen.

(Image credit: Sony)

Wireless connectivity runs to Bluetooth 5.2 with Fast Pair for Android devices and codec support for SBC and AAC as well as Sony's own high-quality LDAC. There's a USB port to play and charge connected wired devices and the speaker can be controlled by capacitive touch controls at the top of the cabinet. It is compatible with Sony Music Centre Party and Fiestable control apps, and can also be connected and synced with up to 100 speakers making it suitable for large music installations. There's a mood enhancing ambient light, too.

Karaoke fans can make the most of singalongs with a jack socket provided for a microphone and another for a guitar. There's a 3-band custom EQ, and Sony says the SRS-XV900's omnidirectional speaker arrangement can even boost your TV sound via the optical digital port.

The large speaker cabinet has a 4-way omnidirectional speaker driver arrangement with a single 12-inch forward-firing woofer partnered to 2x 4.7-inch midrange drivers. It also carries 2x 2-inch tweeter drivers at the front, with a further 4x 1.5-inch tweeters distributed with one either side of the large cabinet, and 2 at the rear. Sony's Jet Bass Booster port at the base of the speaker cabinet promises to deliver deep, powerful bass.

Despite claiming to be Sony's loudest speaker in its X-series (opens in new tab), there's no information about the power output in the Sony press release, except to say that that the SRS-XV900 is the company's most powerful and loudest Bluetooth speaker in the range.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's speaker is large and in charge

Standing almost 35-inches tall, the SRS-XV900 is considerably larger than any Bluetooth speaker we've seen so far. Unlike many of its portable X-series siblings, the XV900 really can't be defined as a carry speaker design — it weighs an extremely hefty 57 pounds (around 26kg).

Thankfully, (given the weight) it comes with a handle and has two castors at the back of the base to allow it to be tipped and rolled into position just like a wheelie trash cart (wheelie bin for U.K. readers), enabling the speaker to be easily maneuvered into position wherever you want to deliver a big sound.

Sony says you'll get 25 hours of battery life to keep the outdoor tunes going all day and night long, while a 10-minute charge gets you 3-hours of playback time.

It hasn't specified water resistance at this time, but previous models have had a rating of IPX4 that offers protection from light water splashes and moisture, so it is reasonable to imagine that the new model is similarly protected.

The Sony SRS-XV900 Bluetooth speaker system is expected to be available starting in October with a MSRP around $1,199 / £999 / €1,199. Available color options will be limited to black finishes only.

