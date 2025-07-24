I love these tiny headphones for running and you can get them for $29 in a limited time deal on Amazon

The JLab JBuds Mini claim to be the world’s smallest earbuds and that fact, along with their low price, might make you assume they don’t offer much in terms of sound quality.

However, they punch well above their minuscule size and weight with regards to sound, and they have a great fit for running and workouts.

I use them regularly ahead of sports buds that cost many times as much, and you can get the JLab JBuds Mini for just $29 on Amazon right now thanks to this limited time deal.

JLab JBuds Mini: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The tiny JLab JBuds Mini are reduced by 25% on Amazon right now, with seven colors of the earbuds included in the sale (teal for the win, but the black buds are more subtle). The small headphones have a great fit for workouts and sound surprisingly good given their price and size, and even last 5.5 hours on a charge despite their tiny case.

While I can’t conclusively verify the claim that the JLab JBuds Mini are the world’s smallest headphones, the buds weigh just 3.3g each and the case is less than two inches long.

The convenience of such small headphones can’t be overstated, because you can easily slip the case into your shorts or a running belt to carry with you when training. The case even has a keyring so you can attach to your keys if you want to — it’s small enough for this to be practical.

Despite their small size, the buds last 5.5 hours on a charge, which is more than enough for long runs and other workouts, and you get 20 hours in total with the case.

The sound quality is also unexpectedly good. They don’t outperform the best running headphones like the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 on this front, but the JBuds Mini cost a fraction of the price and still have powerful and clear sound.

I’ve also found the fit to be excellent, because the buds are so small that they sit comfortably inside the ear. I’ve done many long, sweaty runs with the headphones and they haven’t budged, and they fit comfortably underneath a headband, if you wear one.

While you don’t get active noise cancellation, which is fair at this price, the JBuds Mini do have a transparency mode you can use to hear your surroundings when exercising outdoors.

They’re excellent value and occasionally so much more convenient than larger buds that it’s worth picking up a pair at this sale price just to have around the house. Or two, if you can’t pick between colors.

