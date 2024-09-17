AirPods 4 are missing something major, and I think shoppers will be shocked

Apple AirPods 4 offer a lot for the price. Several AirPods Pro 2 features are carried down into a more affordable style that's and lightweight and rubber eartip-free. But there's one big thing the AirPods 4 don't have, and I think it'll come as a shock to some shoppers.

When I unboxed the AirPods 4, I myself was surprised that there's no charging cord in the box. I'll repeat: AirPods 4 do not come with a charging cord. Although the new entry-level AirPods make the long-awaited switch from lightning to USB-C charging, customers will need to muster up their own cord to get their earbuds juiced up.

AirPods 4 UNBOXING + Best New Features! - YouTube Watch On

This disappointment applies to both the standard, $129 AirPods 4 and the $179 AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. That means, even if you opt for the pricier pair with the wireless charging case, you still won't get a USB-C cable in the box.

In fact, that's now one of the key differences between AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2. The Pro-level earbuds do come with a USB-C charging cable. I should also mention that AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for $189 (down from $249), and that a USB-C charging cable from Apple costs $19. So, you'll spend more on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation plus a charger than you would for AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can.



That's not to say the AirPods 4 aren't worth getting. In fact, I know plenty of people who prefer the "open ear" style over eartips when it comes to shopping for the best wireless earbuds. Plus, the likelihood of having a spare USB-C charging cord around is pretty high if you've purchased any tech or gadgets in recent years.

What's more, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation have a wireless charging case, so you can use a wireless charger (or even an Apple Watch magnetic charger, which is something that a lot of people might not know about.)

Still, I do think a charging cord is something most people expect to see in the box — especially when it's something you're buying at the Apple Store. Even cheap wireless earbuds under $100 come with corresponding charging cables, after all.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors