Anker's new Soundcore P41i earbud case will charge more than just your earbuds

The charging case is rarely the most exciting part of a new set of earbuds, but Anker's new Soundcore P41i might be worth the upgrade just for the case, making it one of the best power banks.

The new case features a status screen, a large 3,000 mAh battery that can charge your earbuds for up to a week or partially charge a smartphone. As a comparison, the charging case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 only has a 525 mAh battery.

The case features a built-in USB-C cable that also acts as a wrist strap. It also comes with a lightning adapter for older iPhones. According to Anker, the case can charge a dead iPhone 16 Pro to about 50% or a Samsung Galaxy S24 to 45%. Though the charging speed is 10W, don't expect a fast charge.

(Image credit: Anker)

The case can also act as a phone stand.

The earbuds are designed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge, with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) off. The case can boost that up to 192 hours, giving you just over a week of near continuous use. Depending on how much you use your earbuds, that might mean you could get around a month of use before charging the case.

But what about the sound?

(Image credit: Anker)

The Soundcore P41i earbuds offer adaptive ANC thanks to six microphones, which can be adjusted via the Soundcore app. It comes with 11mm composite drivers with sound that is "enhanced" using Anker's BassUp technology. There's Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with multi-point and fast pairing.

The earbuds also have IPX5 water resistance, so they can handle a little water but probably don't want to take a dip.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Anker)

The lack of detail on the sound means the audio probably won't blow you away, but with these earbuds, you're buying that power bank charging case and super-long use time.

The Soundcore P41i earbuds are available for purchase in the UK for £89.99 (about $100) but are expected to see a global release soon. The previous earbuds in the P4 line were available in the US.