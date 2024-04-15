Disney Plus is the first to stream in DTS:X audio — here's all the movies you can watch

For years, Dolby Atmos has been one of the most-recognized spatial audio formats on streaming services — but it's no longer your only option.

Starting on April 15, you'll finally be able to stream DTS:X spatial audio via the IMAX Enhanced format on Disney Plus. The first piece of content to have the DTS:X audio track on it is, quite fittingly, Queen Rock Montreal, live footage of Queen's 1981 concert in Canada that's been remastered with the spatial audio format.

On top of the Queen concert, 13 Marvel films will make their debut on April 15. Here's the complete list of titles that was sent to Tom's Guide:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Avengers: Infinity War

Eternals

Avengers: Endgame

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 2)

Black Panther

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 3)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Marvels

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Captain America: Civil War

Thor: Ragnarok

Captain Marvel

Thor: Love & Thunder

Gear check

Before you run off to re-watch some of the best superhero movies in IMAX Enhanced, you'll probably need to check your audio setup first — like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X does require you to have certain gear to listen to it.

The list of DTS:X-certified sound equipment includes DTS:X enabled Android/Google TV devices from Sony and Hisense, including the Sony A80K and Hisense U8K. There are also certified DTS:X-enabled AV receivers by Denon, Marantz, and JBL.

Without a model that can decode DTS:X, you'll still be able to watch the film in IMAX Enhanced (given your TV supports the format) but you'll only get surround sound instead of spatial audio.

