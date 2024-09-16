Forget AirPods 4 — Sony's unique LinkBuds may finally be getting an upgrade

The Sony LinkBuds have been, for some time now, a great mid-price option in the earbuds realm. They're super compact, and sound pretty good too — although they have been around for a little while now.

But thanks to rumors from The Walkman Blog, we have some idea of what the replacement for both the LinkBuds and the LinkBuds S are going to look like, and what they're going to be called. Unfortunately, we also know that they might be delayed, so we might not see them as soon as we might hope.

New Sony buds on the way

It looks like there are going to be two new models of LinkBuds, in the form of the "Linkbuds Open" and the "LinkBuds Fit". The former are going to replace the old, first-generation model, with their funky round design that doesn't seal, and the second are going to replace the LinkBuds S and their silicon ear tips. So that's what they're called, but how will they stack up to the older versions?

At the moment, there's nothing concrete (as you might expect). There are a couple of things that we think are going to happen to the new models, however. Battery life will likely get a look, improving on the very average staying power from the previous generations. Sound Quality should also get some attention, although until they are unveiled we can't be sure where it's going to go.

The most interesting thing about the leak, however, is that new naming convention, signifying a move away from the traditional "letter letter, dash, long number" monikers that Sony used to give its headphones. Whether this will stick with the inevitable new version of the WH-1000XM5 remains to be seen, but it's a welcome change to the formula.

As soon as we know more we'll be sure to update you — with any luck, they'll rank as some of the best true wireless earbuds around.

