It's a bit big for my throat, but I still want to take the Beats Pill home — especially with $50 off in Prime Day

Yes, I know, it's called the Pill because it's Pill-shaped, not because it's actually going to make my hangover go away — but still. At this Prime Day price, the Beats Pill is certainly worth popping on your nightstand, next to your bottle of Pepto Bismol.

The Beats Pill is down to $97 at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen on the speaker. It might not fit in your Grandma's pillbox, but it's certainly something worth adding to your backpack.

Lowest Price! Beats Pill: was $149 now $97 at Amazon The Beats Pill marked the return of an old friend, albeit one updated for 2024. It's got solid sound quality to match with excellent battery life and that classic Beats style. This $50 discount is the best we've ever seen on the Beats Pill.

If anything, the Beats Pill is only going to make my hangover worse. The last thing I need right now is something as loud as the Pill for my music — I'd much rather the calming tones of something much smaller to manage my poor poor head.

Thankfully, I can turn the volume down and enjoy the excellent sound quality. Bassy, as you'd imagine, but nothing to make you want to turn it off. There's a stereo mode too if you buy two of them, so you can get even better wireless two-channel sound.

Battery life is good too — it'll stay awake playing music for 24 hours, which is a whole lot longer than I think I could.

And I think it's pill-shaped chassis and funky color options are worth the pickup on their own. It's a statement piece — one that says "I want to have fun, and I quite like the Beats brand" what with the massive Beats 'b' on the front.

This deal price brings it to it's lowest price ever. Thanks, Prime Day — I'll take two, as I've been prescribed.

