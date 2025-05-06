Beats Solo 4 just fell to lowest price ever at Amazon — only $99
Limited time deal puts Beats Solo 4 at under $100 at Amazon
The Beats Solo 4 headphones already offered an awful lot of value at their full retail price, so the fact they've dropped by 50% is worth taking note of.
Right now, you can grab the Beat Solo 4 for just $99 at Amazon in a limited time deal. That brings them down to the lowest price I've seen for these headphones. At under $100, these are a solid recommendation for anyone looking for a reliable and solid-sounding set of cans.
The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this so grab them while you can.
The Beats Solo 4 don't feature noise canceling but they've inherited sound quality and comfortable design from their bigger cousin, the Beats Studio Pro. I personally own a pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones and they've been my go-to gym companions for years now.
When my colleague Kate reviewed the Beats Solo 4 last year, she praised the 50 hours of battery life. That tracks with my own experience of these headphones' predecessors. I routinely go several days between using mine but every time I pick them up, they've still got battery life to spare.
You can use these wirelessly — whether you're on Android or iOS — but the sound quality improves even further if you do plug in a wire. That's because these headphones support hi-res audio over a 3.5mm connection. If you're an Apple Music or Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber you can therefore take advantage of top-tier audio.
While the Beats Solo 4 plays nice with Android, iPhone users will get even more out of these headphones. Pairing happens seamlessly and iPhone owners will be able to use Audio Sharing (when playback can be shared with another pair of Beats or AirPods) and Siri.
But regardless whether you're team Android or team Apple, the Beats Solo 4 are a comfortable and well-designed pair of headphones that offer a ludicrous amount of value for money at this price. This is a limited time deal, so I'm not sure how long Amazon will keep the price this low — but the good news is the discount cuts right across the four different color options. So whether you want Slate Blue or Cloud Pink, you're going to save money.
Want to know how more you can save on headphones? Check out our headphones deals page to see.
Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent.
A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops.
A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when technical problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing out the dust.
