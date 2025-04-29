Beats Pill just arrived in two new colors ready for summer — I already have a favorite

The mid-season refresh — it's when a firm wants to re-energize a product so it lands in the laps of more potential customers. Generally, it's a couple of new colors rather than new features, and this new Beats Pill news is no different.

You can now buy the admittedly excellent Beats Pill in two fetching new shades: Navy Blue and Blush Pink. If you've been on the fence about buying what has actually turned out to be a really solid little speaker, perhaps these new colors will persuade you.

What's new?

(Image credit: Beats)

On the specs front, there's nothing. Not that it's an issue, of course — the specs list for the Beats Pill brings it close to some of the best Bluetooth speakers around. 24 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality, and quick pairing with both Android and Apple devices, to name but a few. So really all we're talking about is a new paint job.

Of course, the launch also brings a fancy new advertising campaign for the speaker, led in typical Beats fashion by some athletes. Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been transformed into the Navy Pill... person? Meanwhile, the WNBA star Angel Reese has become the Blush Pink Pill.

Funnily enough, only one of the new colors matches Beat's new USB cables (the navy one — fans of pink are left out in the dark), so if you want everything to match you'll need to choose an older color or the new Navy.

My favorite? It's the pink, obviously. How else will everyone know that I've a penchant for strawberry ice cream, and like, cherry blossoms?

Angel Reese is a (Blush Pink) Pill Person I Beats Pill - YouTube Watch On

