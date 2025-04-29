Beats Pill just arrived in two new colors ready for summer — I already have a favorite
Pink and Navy
The mid-season refresh — it's when a firm wants to re-energize a product so it lands in the laps of more potential customers. Generally, it's a couple of new colors rather than new features, and this new Beats Pill news is no different.
You can now buy the admittedly excellent Beats Pill in two fetching new shades: Navy Blue and Blush Pink. If you've been on the fence about buying what has actually turned out to be a really solid little speaker, perhaps these new colors will persuade you.
What's new?
On the specs front, there's nothing. Not that it's an issue, of course — the specs list for the Beats Pill brings it close to some of the best Bluetooth speakers around. 24 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality, and quick pairing with both Android and Apple devices, to name but a few. So really all we're talking about is a new paint job.
Of course, the launch also brings a fancy new advertising campaign for the speaker, led in typical Beats fashion by some athletes. Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been transformed into the Navy Pill... person? Meanwhile, the WNBA star Angel Reese has become the Blush Pink Pill.
Funnily enough, only one of the new colors matches Beat's new USB cables (the navy one — fans of pink are left out in the dark), so if you want everything to match you'll need to choose an older color or the new Navy.
My favorite? It's the pink, obviously. How else will everyone know that I've a penchant for strawberry ice cream, and like, cherry blossoms?
More from Tom's Guide
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 vs Sony WH-1000XM5: Which wireless headphones should you buy?
- I love my induction cooktop, but here are 5 things I wish I'd looked for before buying
- Best wireless earbuds 2025 — tested and rated
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.