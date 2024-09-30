Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section restock — here's 15 items I'd get now from $9

Fitness fans, rejoice — Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section has activewear and accessories from $9. Lululemon's best items are now up for grabs for great prices. This is also a great time to score cozy casual wear for the fall.

Right now, you can get the Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser on sale from $99 at Lululemon. These casual pants have a comfortable, roomy fit and are wrinkle-free. Plus, the Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew is on sale from $79. It's a super-soft layer perfect for keeping warm over the colder months.

Some of these items are marked as final sale, which means you can't return or exchange them (unless you're a Lululemon member). Keep scrolling to see all my top picks. Plus, see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd get from $19.

Editor's Choice

Luxtreme Training Headband (Women's): was $14 now $9 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon headband stands out for its pretty Glaze Pink color. This comfortable headband wicks sweat while you're working out, and reviewers assure that it fits well without slipping.

Lululemon Logo Bobby Pins: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

On sale from $9, these Lululemon bobby pins are probably the prettiest way to keep your hair out of the way while you're working out. Reviewers mentioned that they feel stiff to open initially but are easier to use after a few wears.

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love that this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu High-Waist Thong Underwear (Women's): was $26 now from $14 @ Lululemon

Lululemon's Wundermost underwear is an excellent addition to your wardrobe. This underwear offers comfortable coverage while feeling super soft. It also wicks sweat, keeping you dry during workouts.

Lululemon No Limits Stretching Strap: was $18 now from $14 @ Lululemon

Work out in style with this Lululemon stretching strap. It's a great Yoga companion as it gives extra support in difficult poses.

Tie-Back Lightweight Yoga Tank (Women’s): was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This sheer, breezy tank is a great option to slip on over a sports bra before powering through a yoga session. You can tie it up in the back for a more secure fit or leave it open for extra breathability.

Pace Breaker Lined Short: was $78 now $49 @ Lululemon

These vibrant shorts not only help you feel cool while working out, but they're eye-catching. Ideal for running or the gym, the 7-inch length makes them great for movement, and there's a zippered pocket for your key, too.

New Venture Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men’s): was $118 now from $54 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is known for its cozy activewear, so its business casual attire often gets overlooked. But this sleek, pin-striped number caught my eye right away. Its wrinkle-free fabric is soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and professional enough to wear to an office job.

Blissful 2 Running Shoe (Women’s): was $128 now from $59 @ Lululemon

These running shoes are discounted in various colorways, but sizes are running out quickly. A seamless, breathable upper keeps your foot cool, while a woman-centric cushioning profile adds much-needed comfort on long runs. Despite their sale price, Lululemon is even offering a 30-day trial on these shoes. If you don't love them, return them.

Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $118 now from $69 @ Lululemon

Score this Lululemon shirt from just $69. Whether you wear it as-is or layer it over an undershirt, it's soft, stretchy and has a comfortable roomy fit.

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Jogger (Women's): was $128 now from $79 @ Lululemon

If you love pink, you can choose three different shades for these Dance Studio Joggers. If not, they also come in blue, black and white. These lightweight joggers are best suited to casual wear, although they repel water, which is great if you get caught in the rain.

Softstreme Oversized Crop (Women’s): was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

This oversized sweatshirt feels cozy against the skin, with a soft peach-fuzz texture. It's quick-drying, cropped for a more seamless look, and very versatile. You can throw this sweatshirt over a sports bra on your way to the gym or toss it on when you get home from work and have no plans of going out.

Cityverse Sneaker (Women’s): was $138 now from $89 @ Lululemon

Save $49 on the plush Cityverse sneakers that look great with almost any outfit, for working out or otherwise. These shoes have been designed with the female foot in mind, with layers of contoured cushioning that snugly comfort and support the foot. Try a size up if you have wide feet, and remember there's a 30-day trial if you don't love the way they fit.

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie (Women’s): was $128 now from $89 @ Lululemon

This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or reaching maximum coziness at home.