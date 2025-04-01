AirPods Max finally receives lossless audio update — here's how to upgrade

News
By published

All wired up

Apple AirPods Max accessory case
(Image credit: Future)

Apple announced a wired lossless audio update for the USB-C model of the AirPods Max just the other day, and the update has just become available for install.

The update in question (via MacRumors) is version 7E99 — so that's the one to watch out for in your settings menu to make sure you've got the update.

Remember that it's just for the USB-C AirPods Max; the Lightning version's not getting any love this time around.

Wired lossless and low-latency available now

It's easy enough to initiate the update. Just make sure your AirPods are plugged in to charge and within Bluetooth communications range of your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, and you're away.

You'll need to be running iOS 18.4, MacOS Sequioa 15.4 or iPadOS 18.4 as well.

AirPods Max worn on head

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Make sure the update has installed in the Bluetooth settings of your iPhone. Go to "Settings", hit "Bluetooth", and then check the extra menu attached to the AirPods Max.

What's in the update? First up is the lossless audio mode, which only works when the headphones are connected to the target device. From there, the Max can use the top-notch streaming quality of Apple Music to bring their excellent audio hardware to life.

This applies to Spatial Audio tracks as well — Apple thinks it's going to be the biggest boon for not just listeners but audio engineers using their AirPods Max with their Macs.

The update to Apple's best noise-canceling headphones also brings low-latency audio, which will boost performance for gamers and movie watchers who get annoyed with any kind of audio delay.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Audio News
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about audio
Sony WH-1000XM5 and LE SSERAFIM

K-pop fans rejoice — Sony and LE SSERAFIM link up to deliver WH-1000XM5 bundle
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones deal

This is better than the sale price — save $100 on the best noise canceling headphones I've ever tested
april fools day 2025

April Fools’ Day 2025 live — the best (and worst) jokes and pranks
See more latest
Most Popular
april fools day 2025
April Fools’ Day 2025 live — the best (and worst) jokes and pranks
Sony WH-1000XM5 and LE SSERAFIM
K-pop fans rejoice — Sony and LE SSERAFIM link up to deliver WH-1000XM5 bundle
Blackfish
One of the most haunting documentaries I’ve ever seen leaves Netflix soon — stream it before it’s too late
The Last of Us; Hacks; Andor
16 new shows and movies to stream in April 2025: 'The Last of Us,' 'Andor' and more
Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator with Enhanced AI Vision
I didn't expect to like Samsung's new AI fridge that can suggest recipes, tell you the weather and stream your favorite playlists — but now I'm obsessed
The Last of Us Part II Remastered with Ellie Williams
5 biggest new games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox and PC
Michael Fassbender in &quot;Black Bag&quot; (2025).
7 top new movies this week on Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more (April 1-7)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, April 1 (#660)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #394 (Tuesday, April 1 2025)
Switch 2 and Mario
Nintendo teases Switch 2 feature with new image right before big Direct reveal