AirPods Max finally receives lossless audio update — here's how to upgrade
All wired up
Apple announced a wired lossless audio update for the USB-C model of the AirPods Max just the other day, and the update has just become available for install.
The update in question (via MacRumors) is version 7E99 — so that's the one to watch out for in your settings menu to make sure you've got the update.
Remember that it's just for the USB-C AirPods Max; the Lightning version's not getting any love this time around.
Wired lossless and low-latency available now
It's easy enough to initiate the update. Just make sure your AirPods are plugged in to charge and within Bluetooth communications range of your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, and you're away.
You'll need to be running iOS 18.4, MacOS Sequioa 15.4 or iPadOS 18.4 as well.
Make sure the update has installed in the Bluetooth settings of your iPhone. Go to "Settings", hit "Bluetooth", and then check the extra menu attached to the AirPods Max.
What's in the update? First up is the lossless audio mode, which only works when the headphones are connected to the target device. From there, the Max can use the top-notch streaming quality of Apple Music to bring their excellent audio hardware to life.
This applies to Spatial Audio tracks as well — Apple thinks it's going to be the biggest boon for not just listeners but audio engineers using their AirPods Max with their Macs.
The update to Apple's best noise-canceling headphones also brings low-latency audio, which will boost performance for gamers and movie watchers who get annoyed with any kind of audio delay.
