Skechers Mid Season sale is slashing the price of popular styles by up to 50% — these are my top 5 picks

While we still have some time before the next big sales event of Black Friday 2024 is at our doorstep, there's no better time than the present to pick up a brand new pair of Skechers. This cult-favourite footwear brand is slashing prices on its best-selling styles during its Mid Season sale by up to as much as 50%.

As shoe brands go, Skechers is synonymous with comfort, with its signature shoes almost always overdelivering on cozy all-day wear, no matter how many steps you take. Most Skechers styles use memory foam in their insoles and often come with arch support as standard, making it all the easier on your feet.

With up to 50% off selected sneakers, sandals and slides, there's a pair for every activity. If you want to take up running, the Skechers Men's Go Run 7.0 are down to just AU$40 from AU$179.99 or if fast walking is more your speed, then we'd suggest nabbing a pair of Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy for just AU$79.99 down from AU$119.99 for all-day comfort. Whatever activity you and your feet prefer, there's a pair worth toe-tapping in.

Skechers’ Mid Season sale page has a complete list of discounted shoes on offer, including different sizes, colours and styles for men, women and kids. But you better act fast if you want to grab a new pair of shoes for less, as these discounted prices are only available while stocks last.

Skechers Men's Go Run 7.0 (black/orange) | AU$179.99 from AU$40 (save up to AU$139.99) One of Skechers' best sellers for running, these sporty sneakers feature Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that is lightweight and responsive, as well as an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole that energises every step. Plus, you can't beat their soft and breathable knit material, which makes wearing them an absolute breeze. This discount applies to only the black/orange colourway, but you can nab the navy/black pair for AU$107.99 and the black pair for AU$125.99.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy | AU$119.99 AU$79.99 (save AU$40)



Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy for just AU$79.99. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight. Unlike the vibrant colourways you can typically find among the Skechers Go Walk range, this deal is only available for the taupe colourway. You can grab the navy/white and black colourways for AU$95.99 on the same listing.

Skechers Women's Uno Stand On Air | AU$159.99 from AU$111.99 (save up to AU$48) With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.

Skechers Men's Go Walk 7 (grey/navy) | AU$159.99 from AU$95.99 (save AU$64) The Skechers Men's Go Walk slip-on sneakers are currently slashed by AU$64 for the Skechers Mid Season sale. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Do note though, that this discount is only available for the grey/navy colourway, but other options, like black, are down to AU$127.99.