The Plaud NotePin was a winner in our AI awards 2025 — and its hit its lowest price in Prime Day

After scoring a four-star review and sneaking a win in the Tom's Guide AI awards earlier this year, the Plaud NotePin has quickly become one of our favorite gadgets that has emerged in the AI hardware category.

In fact, the company's entire range of note-taking devices has really impressed us, and now is a great time to get your hands on one yourself.

This year's Prime Day event has brought about big discounts on the whole family of devices from Plaud, hitting their lowest prices ever across the board. Right now, you can get a discount of up to 20% on both the Plaude Note and Plaude NotePin.

Better yet, this discount is available at Amazon in both the U.S. and U.K.

Save 20% Plaud Plaud AI NotePin: was $159 now $127 at Amazon The NotePin device is currently seeing its biggest ever discount. This brings the device of the subtle recording device all the way down to $127. To get the most out of the tool, you do need to add a subscription on top of this, but it isn't completely necessary. It has a great battery life, and is perfect for those who want to keep track of all the meetings, conversations and interviews they go through each day.

Save 20% Plaud Plaud AI Note voice recorder: was $159 now $127 at Amazon The Note Voice recorder from Plaud has seen exactly the same discount, coming down to the same $127 price tag. This can't be worn like the NotePin and is a lot more obvious. However, its larger size means it offers a longer battery life, can upload files via USB, and it is even MagSafe compatible to attach to your smartphone.

Which device is better?

Both of these devices from Plaud do very similar things. The big difference comes in how you plan to interact with it.

At their core, these are notetakers. They record conversations, meetings, and personal voice-notes, just like your phone or any other recorder would. It's the use of AI that helps make them stand out.

In our review of the NotePin, we noted that "It can transcribe complex, meandering brainstorming sessions while adding intelligent segues, and make light work of understanding specific prompts."

In fact, our biggest critique of the NotePin was its price... which this deal can help you with!

The Plaud NotePin is designed to be a discrete notetaker. Wear it on your clothes, around your neck, or place it on a table. The Voice recorder, on the other hand, is bigger and more obvious.

Which one to choose comes to what you need it for. If you want to record your daily life or subtly keep track of information at a conference, the NotePin is the choice for you. For meetings, conversations, and interviews, the voice recorder is a better option, where subtly is traded for a more robust and thought-through design.