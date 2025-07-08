The Plaud NotePin was a winner in our AI awards 2025 — and its hit its lowest price in Prime Day

Deals
By published

The winner of the best wearable in our Tom's Guide AI awards 2025

Plaud NotePin
(Image credit: Plaud)

After scoring a four-star review and sneaking a win in the Tom's Guide AI awards earlier this year, the Plaud NotePin has quickly become one of our favorite gadgets that has emerged in the AI hardware category.

In fact, the company's entire range of note-taking devices has really impressed us, and now is a great time to get your hands on one yourself.

This year's Prime Day event has brought about big discounts on the whole family of devices from Plaud, hitting their lowest prices ever across the board. Right now, you can get a discount of up to 20% on both the Plaude Note and Plaude NotePin.

Better yet, this discount is available at Amazon in both the U.S. and U.K.

Plaud Plaud AI NotePin
Save 20%
Plaud Plaud AI NotePin: was $159 now $127 at Amazon

The NotePin device is currently seeing its biggest ever discount. This brings the device of the subtle recording device all the way down to $127. To get the most out of the tool, you do need to add a subscription on top of this, but it isn't completely necessary. It has a great battery life, and is perfect for those who want to keep track of all the meetings, conversations and interviews they go through each day.

View Deal
Plaud Plaud AI Note voice recorder
Save 20%
Plaud Plaud AI Note voice recorder: was $159 now $127 at Amazon

The Note Voice recorder from Plaud has seen exactly the same discount, coming down to the same $127 price tag. This can't be worn like the NotePin and is a lot more obvious. However, its larger size means it offers a longer battery life, can upload files via USB, and it is even MagSafe compatible to attach to your smartphone.

View Deal
Plaud Plaud AI Note voice recorder
Save 20%
Plaud Plaud AI Note voice recorder: was £149.99 now £119.92 at Amazon

Both devices are also on sale in the U.K. The same 20% discount applies here which brings both the NotePin and Note voice recorder down to their lowest prices of £119.

View Deal

Which device is better?

Both of these devices from Plaud do very similar things. The big difference comes in how you plan to interact with it.

At their core, these are notetakers. They record conversations, meetings, and personal voice-notes, just like your phone or any other recorder would. It's the use of AI that helps make them stand out.

In our review of the NotePin, we noted that "It can transcribe complex, meandering brainstorming sessions while adding intelligent segues, and make light work of understanding specific prompts."

In fact, our biggest critique of the NotePin was its price... which this deal can help you with!

The Plaud NotePin is designed to be a discrete notetaker. Wear it on your clothes, around your neck, or place it on a table. The Voice recorder, on the other hand, is bigger and more obvious.

Which one to choose comes to what you need it for. If you want to record your daily life or subtly keep track of information at a conference, the NotePin is the choice for you. For meetings, conversations, and interviews, the voice recorder is a better option, where subtly is traded for a more robust and thought-through design.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 138 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(256GB Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(15-inch 1TB)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(512GB OLED)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 2TB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
ASUS 2024 MUX ROG Zephyrus...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(16GB RAM SSD)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 Plus
(13.4-inch)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View Deal
Show more
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

He was highly commended in the Specialist Writer category at the BSME's 2023 and was part of a team to win best podcast at the BSME's 2025.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.