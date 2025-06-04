Anthropic has a new blog called Claude Explains, but it’s not your typical corporate blog.

As the name suggests, the company’s AI chatbot is the one doing much of the writing. Unlike other tech attempts at fully automated content, this experiment is grounded in a cautious, human-in-the-loop approach that puts expert oversight front and center.

Launched last week with little fanfare, Claude Explains lives on Anthropic’s website and features blog posts that explore technical topics and practical AI use cases.



A cheery note on the homepage reads, “Welcome to the small corner of the Anthropic universe where Claude is writing on every topic under the sun,” making it sound like Claude is blogging freely without supervision.

But behind the scenes, Anthropic says it’s anything but hands-off.

A showcase for AI-human collaboration

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Claude generates the drafts, but subject matter experts and editorial teams enhance the content with insights, examples and practical context.



The blog serves as an early example of how AI can augment human work rather than replace it. By generating drafts that are then refined by subject matter experts, Claude helps teams move faster while still delivering high-quality, insightful content; effectively amplifying what human creators can accomplish on their own.

Anthropic plans to expand the blog beyond technical topics, with upcoming posts focused on creative writing, data analysis and business strategy. And notably, the company is still hiring across editorial, content and marketing roles — underscoring its view that AI is a tool for humans, not a replacement.

In a sea of AI missteps, Anthropic plays it safe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthropic’s new blog arrives at a time when many companies are grappling with how (and how not) to use AI for content creation. OpenAI has teased models for creative writing. Meta wants AI to handle ad copy end to end.

Publishers like Gannett, Bloomberg and Business Insider have all tested AI-written articles — with mixed, often embarrassing, results.

Business Insider recently had to walk back book recommendations that may have been generated by AI and pointed readers to titles that didn’t exist. Bloomberg corrected dozens of AI-generated summaries. G/O Media drew public backlash for publishing error-filled AI articles without editorial approval.

The common thread? Lack of oversight.

Anthropic’s blog aims to sidestep these missteps by anchoring Claude’s contributions in a strong editorial framework.

Human editors verify facts, reshape structure and ensure that each post genuinely helps readers understand AI’s capabilities — especially in real-world scenarios.

The takeaway — augmentation, not automation

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Claude Explains is an experiment in AI-generated content, while also making a statment. Anthropic’s measured approach, combining AI speed with human judgment, offers a sharp contrast to efforts that rush to automate creativity without a safety net.

The company isn’t claiming AI can replace writers, in fact, it’s showing what’s possible when AI tools like Claude are used to support (not supplant) the people behind the content.



It's too early to determine if this model will become a new industry standard, but for now, one thing is clear: Claude may be doing the writing, but humans aren't going anywhere and are still very much in charge.