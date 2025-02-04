Verizon offering epic deal on Google One AI Premium for 50% off

Verizon today announced the addition of Google One AI Premium into its myPlan and myHome offerings, marking the first instance of a U.S. wireless provider incorporating an AI-powered perk into its services. Starting February 6, Verizon customers can add this feature to their plans for an additional $10 per month, a discount from the standard $19.99 monthly fee for Google One AI Premium.



Users who take advantage of the new feature will receive access to Gemini Advanced, Google's latest AI assistant. Because Gemini integrates so seamlessly within Google’s suite of apps, users can use the AI in nearly every application. From writing support within Gmail and Google Docs to taking notes in Meet, creating presentation in Slides, and staying organized in Sheets, Gemini Advanced assists users in a number of ways. Additionally, subscribers receive 2 TB of cloud storage, ensuring ample space for files, photos, and videos.



Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "As the first U.S. wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk at an incredible value, we're putting the future of AI directly into our customers' hands, making everyday tasks easier via Google One AI Premium."

Beyond the core features, Google One AI Premium also offers tools like Deep Research, enabling users to analyze extensive documents and generate comprehensive reports swiftly. The service allows the creation of custom AI experts, or "Gems," tailored to specific topics, serving as personal brainstorming partners, study helpers, or planning assistants.

How to add Google One AI to your account

To add Google One AI Premium to their plan, Verizon customers can log into the My Verizon app or visit the company's website. For those not currently subscribed to Verizon, a free trial is available, providing an opportunity to experience the new offerings firsthand. This move mirrors the trial offer Google typically offers for Premium One.

Google One AI Premium is an add-on available to the best Verizon phone plans, including Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate. Those plans range from $65 to $90 for a single line of unlimited data. Other $10 add-ons include Disney bundle subscriptions, travel passes for overseas data use and other streaming packages.

Final thoughts — don't miss this deal

As someone who has tested Gemini Advanced and has a subscription, I have to say this is an incredible deal—you get access to one of the leading AI assistants at a fraction of the price. Gemini Advanced excels in complex reasoning, coding assistance, and image generation. You can upload multiple files directly from your Verizon devices or via Google Drive for summarization and in-depth analysis.



This collaboration between Verizon and Google not only makes AI tools more accessible to a broader audience but also highlights the growing trend of integrating advanced technology into everyday consumer services.