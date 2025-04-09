This viral ChatGPT trend lets you turn yourself into an action figure — here's how to do it

There’s never been a better time to transform yourself into an action figure because ChatGPT makes it so easy. Thanks to the image generator within the GPT-4o model, you can turn yourself and your friends into tiny virtual figurines tailored to match your individual personalities.

I even transformed Tom's Guide's editor-in-chief, Mark Spoonauer, into the superhero he truly embodies.



Ready to see yourself as a collectible action figure? Here’s how to do it using ChatGPT, along with a few great alternatives.

Make your own action figure with ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

1. Open ChatGPT

Visit chatgpt.com in your browser or use the ChatGPT mobile app.

2. Choose GPT-4o

If you’re a ChatGPT Plus member, select the GPT-4o model from the dropdown. Free users can still try this, but may experience slower results and a daily cap on image generations.

3. Upload a clear photo

Choose a high-resolution photo of yourself. A full-body image works best, especially if you want your action figure to capture your outfit and accessories.

4. Write a creative prompt

Now for the fun part. Describe exactly what you want the AI to generate. You can guide it in designing packaging, including accessories, and more. Here's a sample prompt you can customize:

“Turn the person in this photo into a realistic action figure inside plastic packaging like a collector’s toy. The figure should be smiling and posed in an upright position. Add a nameplate at the top and include accessories on one side, like a camera, phone, laptop, and sneakers. Use a black background to highlight the figure, and make sure it looks just like me.”

5. Review and adjust

Once the image is generated, take a look. You can refine the prompt or regenerate if you want different colors, poses, or features. Play around until you get your perfect plastic twin.

Alternative 'action figure' image generators

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

For those who don't have ChatGPT or prefer to step outside the proverbial box, there are several alternatives to generate an AI image of yourself as an action figure.



Synthesia offers realistic 'selfie avatars' that even use your voice to help them seem even more believable.



Microsoft Image Creator allows users to create Lego-style or Funko Pop-style versions of themselves. Just log in with a Microsoft account and try prompts like “Lego figure of a fashion blogger” or “Funko Pop of a space explorer.”



Meta AI also allows you to upload photos and describe your ideal action figure design — whether you want a retro vibe, superhero suit, or full-on fantasy armor.

OpenArt AI Toy Generator is a great, user-friendly option that works well with even the most basic text prompts. Although it is subscription-based, users can take advantage of the free trial to test out different looks.

Final thoughts

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Creating a custom action figure with AI is a creative way to express your personality, celebrate your interests, and imagine your superhero alter ego.

Whether you use ChatGPT’s GPT-4o or explore one of the many alternative tools available, the process is simple, entertaining, and surprisingly addictive. How’d it go? Comment below to share your experience.

Even better, share your images and I’ll update this article with a few of the best ones.