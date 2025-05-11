These 5 ChatGPT prompts set me up for success every week — here's how

The “Sunday Scaries,” otherwise known as that creeping sense of dread as the weekend winds down, can sabotage even the most relaxing Sunday evening. But what if you could reframe your mindset before the evening anxiety hits?

As someone who’s battled this weekly slump and other forms of anxiety, I’ve turned to AI tools like ChatGPT to create simple rituals that ease the transition to Monday.

Here are the exact prompts I use and some pro tips to help make them work for you.

1. Mentally look ahead

Prompt: “Give me a realistic 3-step plan to mentally transition from weekend to work mode without feeling overwhelmed.”



To make the most of this prompt, I suggest adding in your profession. By doing that, you'll help the chatbot make the plan even more personal and realistic for you.

I use this prompt nearly every week to work on goals for the following week or month, and stay focused on what needs to get done without feeling overwhelmed. Having a plan in place actually gets me excited about the week ahead.

Pro tip: Add “Include a phrase I can repeat when anxiety spikes, like a mantra” to your prompt for instant calm.

2. Motivating sidekick

Prompt: “Help me write a kind, motivating to-do list for Monday that feels achievable, not stressful.”

As a mom of three young children, my weekends are packed to the brim with sports activities, birthday parties, and social events.

Using AI as a motivating sidekick helps me switch from family mode to professional mode much easier. This particular prompt helps turn messy Monday tasks into a prioritized list with time estimates.



Pro tip: Ask the AI to “Add a ‘done by noon’ quick-win task” to build momentum.

3. Reset ritual

Prompt: “Give me a 10-minute Sunday wellness plan to reduce anxiety and sleep better.”

Because my weekends are packed with family, I don’t always have the opportunity to stop and think about my own needs.



This prompt is helpful to wind down with breathwork, gratitude, and establish a sense of calm before the week starts. Giving myself a solid ten minutes with this ritual really helps.



Pro tip: Add “Include a ‘worry dump’ step to journal anxieties and literally close the notebook.”

4. Making Mondays manageable

Prompt: “Help me design a Monday morning routine I’ll actually look forward to, with a mix of productivity and joy.”

I want to start Mondays with energy, not anxiety. By tackling arguably the hardest part of Monday (the morning), this prompt helps offers a quick win to build momentum. You could even tailor this prompt with your love of [hobby] and your jobs as a [role].



Pro tip: Add “Include a phrase to repeat while I [drink coffee/shower/etc.], like ‘I’m ready for good things this week’” to embed positivity into habits.

5. Protect your mindset

Prompt: “Based on my work stressors, suggest 3 ways to protect my peace this week.”

Whether you get overwhelmed by back-to-back meetings or an overflowing inbox, this prompt helps to reduce burnout, using time-blocking and communication strategies.



Pro tip: Feed the AI your actual calendar or recurring tasks for hyper-specific advice.

The bottom line

These prompts aren’t so much about productivity, although I’m sure you’ll notice a difference in that, too. Instead, these prompts help to rewrite the Sunday mindset from dread to intentionality.

For me, outsourcing the mental labor to AI, frees up space to actually enjoy my weekend. Although I use most of them, if not all, every week on Sunday, they work on any day of the week. So, if your work week begins on a different day or you have a rotating schedule, you can still make use of these prompts.

Try them and let me know what you think. And, if you have a prompt that helps you make the transition from the weekend to the work week easier, share it by dropping it in the comments.