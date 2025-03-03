Meta set to release a direct competitor to ChatGPT — here's what you need to know

Meta Platforms aims to keep up with its competitors and is set to release a standalone AI app.

AI competition is tight, and new developments are moving at lightning speed. Chatbots are becoming capable of more nearly every day, with enhancements in deep research and video generation integration almost becoming the norm.

Meta Platforms aims to keep up with its competitors, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini and is set to release a standalone AI application.

This strategic move shows Meta is committed to advancing AI capabilities to maintain a relevant presence in the AI chatbot market.

Expanding AI horizons

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Meta AI has garnered a substantial user base since its initial integration into platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

As of December 2024, the chatbot boasts nearly 600 million monthly active users, reflecting rapid growth and widespread adoption.

The upcoming standalone app is slated for release later this year, giving users a dedicated platform for AI usage outside existing Meta platforms.

The platform functionalities include those similar to ChatGPT and Grok, including answering questions, generating images, and editing photos.

Recent enhancements to the current Meta AI have improved its recommendation capabilities by incorporating memory features, allowing for more personalized and context-aware interactions.

However, while these developments position Meta AI as beneficial, there is still room to become a more versatile tool for AI-assisted content creation and problem-solving solutions.

Subscription model and revenue strategy

(Image credit: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

To monetize its AI services, Meta plans to test a paid subscription model for Meta AI, which is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.

This approach aligns with industry trends, as competitors like OpenAI have introduced subscription tiers for its AI offerings.

While immediate revenue from the subscription is not anticipated, this strategy reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision to bolster Meta's AI infrastructure and establish a sustainable business model for its AI initiatives.

Investments and future prospects

Meta's substantial investment in AI is evident. Bloomberg reported Meta's projected capital expenditures between $60 billion and $65 billion for the year.

These funds are allocated towards enhancing the company's AI capabilities, including developing more advanced language models like Llama 4, which is expected to launch next year.

The standalone Meta AI app represents a significant milestone in Meta's AI journey, potentially positioning the company as a formidable competitor in the rapidly evolving AI chatbot landscape.

Increasing competition

(Image credit: ChatGPT, Gemini, MetaAI)

The AI chatbot market is becoming increasingly competitive, with several tech giants introducing their own versions of AI assistants.

OpenAI continues to lead with its ChatGPT models, recently launching GPT-4.5, which notably offers reduced "hallucinations" and improved accuracy.

Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and Elon Musk's xAI with its chatbot Grok are also notable contenders, each bringing unique features and advancements to the table.

Meta's entry into this arena with a standalone app signifies its intent to capture a significant share of the AI chatbot market and leverage its extensive user base across various platforms.

Looking ahead

By aligning with industry trends and investing heavily in AI development, Meta is poised to challenge existing players, potentially reshaping its position in the future of AI-powered communication and content creation.