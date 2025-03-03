Meta set to release a direct competitor to ChatGPT — here's what you need to know

News
By
published

Slated for release later this year

Meta AI logo on a phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Meta Platforms aims to keep up with its competitors and is set to release a standalone AI app.

AI competition is tight, and new developments are moving at lightning speed. Chatbots are becoming capable of more nearly every day, with enhancements in deep research and video generation integration almost becoming the norm.

Meta Platforms aims to keep up with its competitors, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini and is set to release a standalone AI application.

This strategic move shows Meta is committed to advancing AI capabilities to maintain a relevant presence in the AI chatbot market.

Expanding AI horizons

AI in man's hand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Meta AI has garnered a substantial user base since its initial integration into platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

As of December 2024, the chatbot boasts nearly 600 million monthly active users, reflecting rapid growth and widespread adoption.

The upcoming standalone app is slated for release later this year, giving users a dedicated platform for AI usage outside existing Meta platforms.

The platform functionalities include those similar to ChatGPT and Grok, including answering questions, generating images, and editing photos.

Recent enhancements to the current Meta AI have improved its recommendation capabilities by incorporating memory features, allowing for more personalized and context-aware interactions.

However, while these developments position Meta AI as beneficial, there is still room to become a more versatile tool for AI-assisted content creation and problem-solving solutions.

Subscription model and revenue strategy

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 24: Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc. attends the Viva Tech start-up and technology gathering at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France. The VivaTech exhibition in Paris brings together nearly 1800 start ups alongside the largest international groups. (Photo by Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

To monetize its AI services, Meta plans to test a paid subscription model for Meta AI, which is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.

This approach aligns with industry trends, as competitors like OpenAI have introduced subscription tiers for its AI offerings.

While immediate revenue from the subscription is not anticipated, this strategy reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision to bolster Meta's AI infrastructure and establish a sustainable business model for its AI initiatives.

Investments and future prospects

Meta's substantial investment in AI is evident. Bloomberg reported Meta's projected capital expenditures between $60 billion and $65 billion for the year.

These funds are allocated towards enhancing the company's AI capabilities, including developing more advanced language models like Llama 4, which is expected to launch next year.

The standalone Meta AI app represents a significant milestone in Meta's AI journey, potentially positioning the company as a formidable competitor in the rapidly evolving AI chatbot landscape.

Increasing competition

ChatGPT, Gemini, MetaAI

(Image credit: ChatGPT, Gemini, MetaAI)

The AI chatbot market is becoming increasingly competitive, with several tech giants introducing their own versions of AI assistants.

OpenAI continues to lead with its ChatGPT models, recently launching GPT-4.5, which notably offers reduced "hallucinations" and improved accuracy.

Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and Elon Musk's xAI with its chatbot Grok are also notable contenders, each bringing unique features and advancements to the table.

Meta's entry into this arena with a standalone app signifies its intent to capture a significant share of the AI chatbot market and leverage its extensive user base across various platforms.

Looking ahead

By aligning with industry trends and investing heavily in AI development, Meta is poised to challenge existing players, potentially reshaping its position in the future of AI-powered communication and content creation.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 101 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
8
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,499
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
9
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Show more
TOPICS
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ai
Shutterstock Sora image

OpenAI just announced that its Sora AI video generator is coming to ChatGPT
Opera Browser Operator

Move over, OpenAI — Opera's AI Browser Operator takes agentic AI to the next level
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge

Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now
See more latest
Most Popular
&quot;The Brutalist&quot;
Where to stream ‘The Brutalist’ — how to watch the three-time Oscar winner right now
Shutterstock Sora image
OpenAI just announced that its Sora AI video generator is coming to ChatGPT
Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven
Ninja just dropped its new outdoor pizza oven with a major upgrade — at a very tantalizing price
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain competes in his quarterfinal match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic ahead of the Indian Wells 2025 BNP Paribas Open.
How to watch Indian Wells: live stream tennis online
A MacBook Air tease by Tim Cook
Apple's Tim Cook just teased 'Something in the Air' ahead of MacBook Air M4 launch
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
Hulu's Oscars outage has users outraged — here's what happened
Infinix tri-fold foldasphone phone concept
Tri-fold flip phones are coming and this concept device shows how they could work
(L-R) Jay Ellis as Jay and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in &quot;Running Point&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new show with Kate Hudson just went straight to No. 1 — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Where to stream ‘Anora’ — how to watch the Oscar winner right now
Le Creuset Gourmand Collections
Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve