I use Perplexity every day — here are 7 prompts I can't live without

Features
By published

And now it's on iOS

Perplexity on iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Perplexity AI is quickly joining the ranks of ChatGPT and Gemini as a go-to chatbot for quick queries, real time searches and deep research. Now that the AI-powered search engine and assistant has recently become available on iOS, it has become even easier for me to use it every day.

What makes Perplexity different for me is that I get the direct, conversational answers to my questions, synthesized from many different sources. This is different than typical search engines that list links.

The way Perplexity delivers summarized responses with cited sources, makes me trust the search engine because not only do I know where the answers came from, but I can click further and fact check on my own, if necessary.

For me, the versatile AI tool has become indispensable in my daily routine. The AI assistant helps me stay informed, summarize information on-the-go, and plan weekend trips with my family.

Perplexity's ability to provide concise, well-sourced answers makes it a reliable assistant for a variety of reasons. I have found it helpful to use by itself or in conjunction with my other favorite chatbots. The following are seven Perplexity prompts I use regularly.

1. Just the facts

Perplexity Presidential facts screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Summarize the latest news on [topic]."

Whether it's global events or niche interests, this prompt helps me stay updated without sifting through multiple sources.

Perplexity provides a concise summary with relevant links for deeper reading and when I have time, I often use the deep research tool to explore topics even further.

2. Real time information

Perplexity

(Image credit: Perplexity)

Prompt: "What are the current market trends in [industry]?"

When I want information in real time, I turn to Perplexity.

Whether for professional insights or a snapshot of industry movements and emerging technologies, this prompt is one I use time and time again.

It's especially useful for preparing statistical reports or staying ahead of all things AI.

3. Trip planning

Young Asian businesswoman working on laptop while commuting by train

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: "Plan a 3-day itinerary for [destination] including must-see attractions and local cuisine."

With three kids, I barely have time to pack, let alone plan a weekend getaway. However, whenever I use this prompt, I get a curated itinerary that balances popular sights with local experiences, saving me hours of research. It’s a game changer for everything from family vacations to quick road trips.

4. Simplification

Perplexity screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Explain [complex concept] in simple terms."

Learning something new is easier than ever. Whether it's a scientific theory or a technical process, Perplexity breaks down complex ideas into understandable explanations, making learning feel less daunting.

As a parent, I use this often when I’m trying to break down ideas into comprehensible points to share with my kids.

5. Making decisions

Perplexity

(Image credit: Perplexity)

Prompt: "Compare the pros and cons of [product/service] vs. [product/service]."

I use chatbots to make informed decisions all the time. With the amount of information that Perplexity can synthesize through deep research or in real time, I’m able to get to a conclusion much faster.

This prompt aids in making informed decisions by presenting balanced comparisons, highlighting features, pricing, and user reviews.

6. Brainstorming

A brain

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Andrus Ciprian)

Prompt: "Generate content ideas for [topic or niche]."

Whether I’m working on a story idea or craft project with my kids, I regularly lean on Perplexity to help brainstorm topics for fresh and engaging ideas. This prompt can be tweaked with a particular number of ideas or within a specific theme.

7. Task management

person with a lot on their mind

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "What are the best practices for [task or goal]?"

Perplexity has come to the rescue a few times when I want to improve my productivity.

The AI acts as a non-judgmental assistant when I have questions for best practices or need assistance understanding how to complete a certain task.

I used this prompt recently when I needed actionable advice backed by credible sources.

Final thoughts

Perplexity is surprisingly easy to use — especially now with the assistant right on my phone. It’s just as quick to answer a question as using ChatGPT and with prompts, users can discover the versatility of Perplexity AI.

I have experienced firsthand how well the AI tool is in handling diverse tasks efficiently. By integrating it into my daily workflow, I've streamlined information gathering and decision-making processes.

Have you tried Perplexity? Let me know what you think in the comments!

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 108 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
3
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(Grey)
4
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
5
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
6
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
7
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15.3...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
8
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Dell XPS 13 7390
(Silver)
9
Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3"...
Staples
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
10
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.