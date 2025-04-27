I use Perplexity every day — here are 7 prompts I can't live without

Perplexity AI is quickly joining the ranks of ChatGPT and Gemini as a go-to chatbot for quick queries, real time searches and deep research. Now that the AI-powered search engine and assistant has recently become available on iOS, it has become even easier for me to use it every day.



What makes Perplexity different for me is that I get the direct, conversational answers to my questions, synthesized from many different sources. This is different than typical search engines that list links.



The way Perplexity delivers summarized responses with cited sources, makes me trust the search engine because not only do I know where the answers came from, but I can click further and fact check on my own, if necessary.



For me, the versatile AI tool has become indispensable in my daily routine. The AI assistant helps me stay informed, summarize information on-the-go, and plan weekend trips with my family.



Perplexity's ability to provide concise, well-sourced answers makes it a reliable assistant for a variety of reasons. I have found it helpful to use by itself or in conjunction with my other favorite chatbots. The following are seven Perplexity prompts I use regularly.

1. Just the facts

Prompt: "Summarize the latest news on [topic]."

Whether it's global events or niche interests, this prompt helps me stay updated without sifting through multiple sources.

Perplexity provides a concise summary with relevant links for deeper reading and when I have time, I often use the deep research tool to explore topics even further.

2. Real time information

Prompt: "What are the current market trends in [industry]?"

When I want information in real time, I turn to Perplexity.

Whether for professional insights or a snapshot of industry movements and emerging technologies, this prompt is one I use time and time again.

It's especially useful for preparing statistical reports or staying ahead of all things AI.

3. Trip planning

Prompt: "Plan a 3-day itinerary for [destination] including must-see attractions and local cuisine."



With three kids, I barely have time to pack, let alone plan a weekend getaway. However, whenever I use this prompt, I get a curated itinerary that balances popular sights with local experiences, saving me hours of research. It’s a game changer for everything from family vacations to quick road trips.

4. Simplification

Prompt: "Explain [complex concept] in simple terms."

Learning something new is easier than ever. Whether it's a scientific theory or a technical process, Perplexity breaks down complex ideas into understandable explanations, making learning feel less daunting.

As a parent, I use this often when I’m trying to break down ideas into comprehensible points to share with my kids.

5. Making decisions

Prompt: "Compare the pros and cons of [product/service] vs. [product/service]."

I use chatbots to make informed decisions all the time. With the amount of information that Perplexity can synthesize through deep research or in real time, I’m able to get to a conclusion much faster.

This prompt aids in making informed decisions by presenting balanced comparisons, highlighting features, pricing, and user reviews.

6. Brainstorming

Prompt: "Generate content ideas for [topic or niche]."

Whether I’m working on a story idea or craft project with my kids, I regularly lean on Perplexity to help brainstorm topics for fresh and engaging ideas. This prompt can be tweaked with a particular number of ideas or within a specific theme.

7. Task management

Prompt: "What are the best practices for [task or goal]?"

Perplexity has come to the rescue a few times when I want to improve my productivity.

The AI acts as a non-judgmental assistant when I have questions for best practices or need assistance understanding how to complete a certain task.

I used this prompt recently when I needed actionable advice backed by credible sources.

Final thoughts

Perplexity is surprisingly easy to use — especially now with the assistant right on my phone. It’s just as quick to answer a question as using ChatGPT and with prompts, users can discover the versatility of Perplexity AI.



I have experienced firsthand how well the AI tool is in handling diverse tasks efficiently. By integrating it into my daily workflow, I've streamlined information gathering and decision-making processes.

Have you tried Perplexity? Let me know what you think in the comments!