DeepSeek R1 just got even smarter with a new upgrade — here's what's changed

News
By published

Significant improvement in reasoning and coding abilities

DeepSeek login in page displayed on smartphone
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

DeepSeek, one of the newer competitors in the AI space, has been making waves recently. Since launching its R1 model in January 2025, it has shot through the charts to become one of the most popular chatbots on the market.

However, in a rapidly changing space, there is no slowing down. Deepseek has just launched its latest model, DEEPSEEK-V3-0324, made available via the AI development platform Hugging Face (this does require some coding knowledge to try out for now).

There aren’t any new tricks or fancy toys, instead, this latest version focuses on core changes. Mainly, this included significant improvements in both reasoning and coding abilities.

This means a more robust understanding of complex tasks and an improved ability to solve them. Equally, for web designers, the latest version of DeepSeek can produce more concise code, resulting in better web pages and game interfaces.

The most important change, however, is in the model’s ability to run efficiently.

DeepSeek app icon on screen

(Image credit: MLADEN ANTONOV / Getty Images)

For a lot of the big AI names you know, a supercomputer is used to run and train the model. These are immensely powerful systems, capable of handling huge amounts of data. However these are, unsurprisingly, incredibly expensive to run.

With this latest version, DeepSeek plans to combat this by producing a model that's easier on the operational costs. This has been a big part of DeepSeek’s mission; trying to make more cost-effective AI solutions without sacrificing performance.

Competition from Google

Gemini logo on smartphone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This update comes at the same time as Google Gemini’s 2.5 Pro update. This brought along similar upgrades to the Gemini AI model. Interlinked in the Google Workspace suite and available via the Gemini chatbot, Google has been leveraging its tools to give its models a wide audience.

Unfortunately for DeepSeek, this latest version of Gemini makes improvements in all of the same areas as DEEPSEEK-V3-0324. This includes better coding abilities, improved reasoning, and better use of tokens, along with a wealth of other new features.

While DeepSeek's newest version is only available to use by those with some coding knowledge, Gemini 2.5 Pro is much easier to try out.

While DeepSeek's newest version is only available to use by those with some coding knowledge, Gemini 2.5 Pro is much easier to try out.

If you are a Gemini Advanced user, you can try out the latest update in the Google Gemini app. Simply sign in and click on the button that says "Gemini" in the top left.

Here you can switch to the 2.5 Pro version. This is experimental for now so is more likely to make mistakes or come back with errors.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 112 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
Alex Hughes

Alex is an editor at Future with a focus on phones and broadband. With an eye on the best prices across both of these areas, Alex is bringing you the must-have bargains right now.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in AI
AI Mode of google search
Google’s making it easier to start new AI Mode searches — here’s how
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini Gems now available to all users without a subscription
DeepSeek login in page displayed on smartphone
DeepSeek R1 just got even smarter with a new upgrade — here's what's changed
girl in cafe ai image
I just went hands-on with ChatGPT-4o's enhanced image generator — and I can’t believe this is free
Bill Gates in 2019
Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three
ChatGPT advanced Voice Mode
ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode just got a free upgrade — here's what's new
Latest in News
AI Mode of google search
Google’s making it easier to start new AI Mode searches — here’s how
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini Gems now available to all users without a subscription
DeepSeek login in page displayed on smartphone
DeepSeek R1 just got even smarter with a new upgrade — here's what's changed
Galaxy S25 Ultra from the back
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak claims a massive upgrade is coming to all three cameras
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Pixel 10 could include a repurposed ‘Pixie’ assistant — but what actually happened?
Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit from side angle
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design just shown off on video from every angle with seemingly accurate dummies
More about ai
AI Mode of google search

Google’s making it easier to start new AI Mode searches — here’s how
Gemini logo on smartphone

Google Gemini Gems now available to all users without a subscription
AI Mode of google search

Google’s making it easier to start new AI Mode searches — here’s how
See more latest
Most Popular
AI Mode of google search
Google’s making it easier to start new AI Mode searches — here’s how
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini Gems now available to all users without a subscription
Galaxy S25 Ultra from the back
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak claims a massive upgrade is coming to all three cameras
(L-R) Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew in One Day on Netflix
5 Netflix shows I wish I could erase from my memory just to relive them again
Artificial intelligence concept image
ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude all failed to solve a simple test that humans are acing
Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit from side angle
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design just shown off on video from every angle with seemingly accurate dummies
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Pixel 10 could include a repurposed ‘Pixie’ assistant — but what actually happened?
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 redesign mockups emerge — but not everyone is convinced
ChatGPT advanced Voice Mode
ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode just got a free upgrade — here's what's new
Sony WF-C710N
Sony's latest budget ANC buds have arrived with a fancy new color