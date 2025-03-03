Forget Siri — Google just brought its Gemini widgets to the iPhone

Google has recently enhanced its Gemini AI assistant for iOS, introducing lock screen widgets that offer iPhone and iPad users more immediate access to its features.

This strategic move undoubtedly aims to position Gemini as a formidable alternative to Apple's Siri and OpenAI's ChatGPT, especially as Apple faces challenges in advancing Siri's capabilities.

Gemini's new lock screen widgets

The latest update to the Gemini app introduces six circular lock screen widgets, each designed to facilitate quick access to specific functionalities.

Open mic : Opens the microphone for setting reminders, creating calendar events, and more.

: Opens the microphone for setting reminders, creating calendar events, and more. Use camera : Lets users take photos and inquire about them using Gemini.

: Lets users take photos and inquire about them using Gemini. Talk live : Enables real-time voice interactions with Gemini.

: Enables real-time voice interactions with Gemini. Type prompt : Allows users to input questions or prompts directly.

: Lets users take photos and inquire about them using Gemini. Share image : Permits selection of existing images to receive information or initiate chats.

: Permits selection of existing images to receive information or initiate chats. Share file : Allows sharing of files to provide context or inspiration for questions.

These widgets can be customized as corner buttons on the lock screen or within the Control Center, allowing users to tailor their Gemini experience to their preferences.

Gemini's iOS evolution

Introducing these widgets follows a series of updates aimed at integrating Gemini more deeply into the iOS ecosystem. The standalone Gemini app for iOS launch last November, meant that users could effectively interact with the AI assistant without navigating through the main Google app.

This standalone app offers a straightforward interface with a chat window and a history of previous interactions, supporting text, voice, and camera inputs.

The launch of iOS 18 revamped the Google Search widget to include customizable shortcuts, one of which being Gemini. This enhancement enables users to launch Gemini directly from their home screen, making AI-driven assistance easily accessible.

Why now?

Google's efforts to integrate Gemini into iOS devices appear to be a calculated strategy to capitalize on Siri's current limitations.

Reports indicate that Apple is experiencing slow progress in developing a more advanced version of Siri, with a significant overhaul potentially years away.

By enhancing Gemini's accessibility and functionality on iOS, it's evident that Google hopes to attract users seeking a different AI assistant.

Final thoughts

I initially found it challenging to locate and enable a few of the Gemini widgets, but I quickly discovered that they were common. However, Google has provided guidance through its support channels, advising users to ensure they have the latest version of the Gemini app installed and that their device is running the most recent iOS update.

As AI assistants become increasingly integral to daily life, the competition among tech giants to provide the most efficient and user-friendly options intensifies.

The continuous development and refinement of AI assistants like Gemini and Siri will likely lead to more personalized and seamless user experiences.

For iOS users, the availability of alternatives such as Gemini allows them to choose an AI assistant that best aligns with their preferences and requirements.