OpenAI just announced that its Sora AI video generator is coming to ChatGPT

Sora, OpenAI’s video generator, launched back in December of 2024 and was designed to generate short video clips based on user prompts. The text-to-video model can produce videos up to 20 seconds in length with resolutions reaching 1080p. Originally available as a standalone web portal, Sora enables users to create videos by inputting descriptive text, which the AI then transforms into visuals.



Now, OpenAI plans to integrate Sora into ChatGPT, aiming to provide users with the ability to create videos directly from within its chat interface. The forthcoming integration into ChatGPT signifies a strategic move giving users the opportunity to generate videos directly within the interface while using the popular chatbot.



The integrated version may offer limited features compared to the standalone Sora platform. For instance, advanced functionalities like splicing and editing footage might remain exclusive to the full version of Sora.



This development holds significant potential for various use cases, where quick and cost-effective video production is invaluable. For instance, users could swiftly generate promotional videos, educators might create illustrative content for lessons, and storytellers could bring narratives to life without extensive resources.

What is Sora?

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Sora is a generative video model, similar to the likes of Runway’s Gen-2, Pike Labs' Pika 2.0 and Stable Video Diffusion from StabilityAI. It turns text, images or video into AI video content.

Named for the Japanese word “sky,” which the company said was to show its "limitless creative potential." One of the first clips ever generated from the model showed two people walking through Tokyo in the snow.

Unlike its predecessors, Sora demonstrates significantly greater capability, generating clips up to a minute long with consistent characters and fluid motion.

A potential mobile app

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the integration, OpenAI has expressed interest in developing a dedicated mobile application for Sora, though no particular date has been announced yet.



This initiative continues OpenAI's commitment to making AI-driven video generation more accessible across various platforms. The potential mobile app could cater to a broader audience, enabling users to create and edit videos on-the-go.

Addressing copyright concerns

(Image credit: Tammy Lovin · Sora Showcase)

Of course there's no denying that the deployment of AI video generators like Sora raise important ethical and copyright considerations.

As the creation of deepfakes or the unauthorized use of copyrighted material continue to plague the internet, the potential misuse of AI-generated videos raises concerns.



OpenAI has acknowledged these challenges and is implementing measures to mitigate misuse. For example, during Sora's initial release, OpenAI restricted the depiction of humans in videos to a select group of testers to prevent misappropriation of likeness and deepfakes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also emphasized its commitment to blocking content with nudity and prioritizing the prevention of harmful uses, including those that involve inappropriately depicting children and abuse material.

Looking ahead

As OpenAI continues to expand ChatGPT’s capabilities and explores the development of a mobile application for Sora, the landscape of AI-assisted content creation is set to evolve significantly.

By combining natural language processing with advanced video generation capabilities, OpenAI is paving the way for more dynamic and interactive AI applications.

The progress not only enhances user engagement but also democratizes the content creation process, making it more accessible for artistic possibilities.