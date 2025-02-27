OpenAI ChatGPT-4.5 is here and it's the most human-like chatbot yet — here's how to try it

OpenAI has officially unveiled GPT-4.5, the latest and most powerful iteration of its AI model, marking a significant leap forward in conversational AI.

Today, GPT-4.5 was announced as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro users and developers, with plans to roll it out to Plus and Team users next week.

The model represents a major step in scaling unsupervised learning, leading to more human-like conversations, broader knowledge and fewer hallucinations.

The GPT-4.5 difference

While previous iterations like GPT-4o focused on speed and multimodal capabilities, GPT-4.5 refines the AI’s ability to understand nuance, process context, and engage in more intuitive dialogue.

According to OpenAI, the model has been optimized to recognize patterns more effectively, draw stronger connections, and generate creative insights with improved accuracy.

One of GPT-4.5’s standout features is its ability to engage in warm, fluid, and naturally flowing conversations, making AI interactions feel more human than ever before.

Enhanced emotional intelligence (EQ) and better steerability allow it to understand user intent better, interpret subtle cues, and maintain engaging discussions that feel personalized and insightful.

Additionally, hallucinations — AI-generated inaccuracies or false information — have been significantly reduced. OpenAI credits this improvement to advancements in unsupervised learning and optimization techniques that allow the model to refine its world knowledge and intuition more effectively.

Essentially, AI learns from its own mistakes and corrects itself accordingly, which helps it improve consistently.

Scaling unsupervised learning

The development of GPT-4.5 centers around scaling two complementary AI paradigms: unsupervised learning and reasoning. OpenAI explains that scaling reasoning trains AI to think step-by-step before responding, helping it tackle complex STEM and logic problems.

Unsupervised learning increases the model’s knowledge accuracy and pattern recognition, improving how it processes and synthesizes information.

GPT-4.5’s core improvements come from scaling up compute and data alongside model architecture and optimization innovations. The result is a chatbot that feels more natural, intuitive, and reliable than any previous version.

Tackling real-world tasks

Creative writing & design: The model demonstrates a stronger aesthetic intuition, making it a more effective tool for writing assistance, storytelling, and brainstorming ideas.

The model demonstrates a stronger aesthetic intuition, making it a more effective tool for writing assistance, storytelling, and brainstorming ideas. Programming & problem-solving: GPT-4.5 improves its ability to follow complex multi-step instructions, making it a more reliable coding assistant.

GPT-4.5 improves its ability to follow complex multi-step instructions, making it a more reliable coding assistant. Factual knowledge & research: Thanks to its refined training, the model hallucinates less, meaning users can expect more accurate and reliable responses in knowledge-based queries.

Thanks to its refined training, the model hallucinates less, meaning users can expect more accurate and reliable responses in knowledge-based queries. Emotional intelligence: OpenAI has incorporated more human-like conversational skills, allowing GPT-4.5 to respond empathetically and provide better user support, whether for educational guidance or personal encouragement.

For example, when asked about an obscure historical painting, GPT-4.5 accurately pinpointed "The Trojan Women Setting Fire to Their Fleet" by Claude Lorrain, explaining its significance in Virgil’s Aeneid with impressive depth.

Similarly, when responding to a user struggling with a failed test, GPT-4.5 delivered a thoughtful, emotionally intelligent response acknowledging the user’s feelings while providing practical advice.

How to access GPT-4.5

Starting today, ChatGPT Pro users can select GPT-4.5 in the web, mobile, and desktop model picker. Plus and Team users will gain access next week.

Developers can also start experimenting with GPT-4.5 via the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API, where the model supports features like function calling, structured outputs, and vision capabilities through image inputs.

However, GPT-4.5 does not currently support multimodal features like voice mode, video, or screen sharing. OpenAI has hinted at future updates to integrate these functionalities into upcoming models.

The future of AI scaling

OpenAI believes that combining unsupervised learning with advanced reasoning models will unlock new levels of AI intelligence.

While GPT-4.5 primarily focuses on knowledge, intuition, and collaboration, OpenAI also works on models with advanced reasoning and decision-making skills.

Safety remains a priority as well. The company conducted extensive safety tests and red-teaming evaluations before launch, ensuring GPT-4.5 adheres to OpenAI’s Preparedness Framework to prevent misuse.

Looking ahead

To showcase the full potential of GPT-4.5, OpenAI is hosting a livestream tomorrow, Friday, February 28 at noon PT with its researchers, who will discuss the model’s development and capabilities.

As AI continues to evolve, GPT-4.5 marks a key milestone—one that makes AI interactions feel more natural, helpful, and human-like than ever before.

The latest from OpenAI sets a new standard for chatbots, proving that AI is not only getting smarter but also more intuitive and engaging.