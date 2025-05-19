I asked DeepSeek to write prompts for ChatGPT — the image results were wild
One question I get a lot from chatbot users is “How do I craft prompts for images to get the best results?” I always suggest being as detailed as possible and including extras that will help make your image uniquely yours. Then, I suggest asking a chatbot for help.
My favorite chatbot for creativity is DeepSeek. Since it’s statistically the least safe of all chatbots, using it to simply craft prompts ensures you’re not sharing sensitive information that could be used for training.
Here’s what happened when DeepSeek crafted image prompts for ChatGPT and the resulting images.
1. The idea factory
I told DeepSeek that I wanted to visualize ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and to craft a prompt accordingly.
Prompt: "A glowing AI robot (ChatGPT) sits at a cluttered wooden desk, surrounded by floating lightbulb ideas in a steampunk-style workshop. Stacks of books, coffee cups and a laptop with a chat interface. Warm golden-hour lighting, digital art style."
2. Global collaboration
I wanted a representation of ChatGPT bridging language barriers and asked DeepSeek to offer a prompt that would help me accomplish that.
Prompt: "A futuristic world map hologram with glowing nodes labeled 'Code,' 'Design,' and 'Strategy.' A diverse team interacts with a ChatGPT interface projected in mid-air. Cyberpunk neon accents, 3D animation style."
3. Storytelling portal
I often think of chatbots, particularly ChatGPT as a gateway to imagination. I asked DeepSeek to help me visualize that.
Prompt: "A child opens a storybook where ChatGPT's AI avatar leaps off the page, conjuring a magical forest with dragons, spaceships and floating cities. Whimsical Pixar-style animation, vibrant colors."
4. Debugging hero
Beyond brainstorming, many use ChatGPT for coding, particularly with its latest model now available. I figured, why not position the chatbot as the ultimate coding sidekick.
Prompt: "A frustrated developer stares at a screen full of error messages. A superhero-style ChatGPT robot swoops in, zapping bugs into butterflies. Comic-book art with bold lines and dynamic angles."
5. The productivity chef
ChatGPT has proven time and time again to be the ultimate productivity master. I wanted to visualize the metaphor of ChatGPT streamlining workflows.
Prompt: "ChatGPT as a chef in a kitchen, 'cooking' tasks: a calendar soup, email sushi rolls and spreadsheet lasagna. Isometric 3D illustration, pastel colors, playful and minimalist."
6. History reimagined
ChatGPT time-traveling through knowledge came to me as an idea and I asked DeepSeek to dive into the idea a little deeper. It did not disappoint.
Prompt: "A Victorian-era library where ChatGPT, dressed as a scholar, debates with holograms of Einstein, Da Vinci, and Marie Curie. Oil painting style with surreal digital elements."
7. Wellness ally
Many users, especially Gen Z have leaned on ChatGPT as a wellness ally in a pinch. I wanted to visualize that representation of the supportive role.
Prompt: A serene zen garden with a ChatGPT-shaped stone fountain, radiating calming waves. A person meditates nearby, their stress transforming into origami birds. Watercolor and ink blend, soft gradients."
Final thoughts
These prompts help to elevate image generation. If you’re stuck in a rut with the details, I encourage you to lean on your favorite chatbot to help build out your ideas. Chatbots are only as good as the human using them. So, be sure to prompt the chatbot with your original image generation prompt and ask it to help flesh out your idea.
By bridging language and visuals, you unlock a universe where AI can tell a complete story. I think you’ll notice how otherwise mundane prompts morph into new bursts of creativity.
Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.
