How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about

How-to
By published

Manus might redefine what we expect from virtual assistants

Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manus is generating significant buzz in the artificial intelligence world, earning comparisons to DeepSeek and attracting praise from tech luminaries. Developed by Chinese startup Butterfly Effect, this new AI assistant has quickly become a hot topic.

Unlike ChatGPT, Claude, and other single-model systems, Manus claims to be the "world's first general AI agent" by using multiple AI models working in tandem — such as Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Qwen, and various independent agents to tackle a wide range of tasks.

This multi-agent approach potentially gives Manus capabilities beyond what we've seen in conventional AI assistants. However, as with any new AI system generating this level of hype, it's worth approaching these promises with healthy skepticism until you can try it yourself.

Currently in beta, Manus requires an invitation to access. Here's how to join this new AI assistant and what you can explore while waiting for approval.

How to sign up for Manus AI

1. Visit the Manus website

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Go to the Manus AI webpage. The homepage features extensive information about the system and an introductory video. Look for the Try Manus button located directly beneath the video and click it.

2. Apply for beta access

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

Since Manus is still in beta testing, you must request access. Click the Apply for Access button to begin the application process.

3. Submit your application

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Enter your email address and provide a brief explanation of why you want to use Manus.

Be specific here about why you want to join Manus, as applications are manually reviewed. Once you're finished, click Submit Request.

4 Wait for your invitation code

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

If your application is approved, you'll receive an email containing an invitation code. Once received, return to the sign-in page and enter this code to access the platform.

What to do while waiting for access

Explore use case demonstrations

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

While waiting for your invitation, the Manus site offers a detailed showcase of its capabilities through interactive demonstrations. To find it, go back to the main webpage and scroll down.

These "use cases" provide step-by-step replays of Manus handling various tasks, giving you a preview of what to expect.

The demonstrations span several categories:

  • Featured
  • Research
  • Life
  • Data Analysis
  • Eduction
  • Productivity
  • WTF

Review examples from users

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

The site also features a section showing how other users already use Manus, providing additional insight into its real-world applications beyond the curated demos.

This can help you determine if Manus suits your particular needs.

As with any new AI system, especially one invitation-only, it's important to remember that the demonstrations are likely showing Manus in its best light.

When you gain access, test it thoroughly across different use cases to evaluate its capabilities against the considerable hype it's generating.

Submit a task suggestion

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Manus also allows potential users to submit task ideas. Click Let Manus try my task under the heading in the previous step.

Then, simply describe what you'd like it to do for you and submit your request.

If selected, your task might be featured in their demonstration gallery, and you'll get to see how Manus would handle your specific request.

And that's it—you’re ready to join Manus! While your invitation code is on its way, please take a moment to explore our other AI articles.

For ChatGPT users, don't miss the 5 mind-blowing ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner and ChatGPT's scheduled task feature is a game changer — 5 prompts to try first. And for those interested in Gemini, here are 9 prompts to get started.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 76 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,498
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
7
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,499
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
8
Macbook pro
Apple
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
9
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Show more
Kaycee Hill
Kaycee Hill
Tutorials editor

Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The DeepSeek AI logo is seen on a smartphone held in the hand
How to join DeepSeek AI — getting started with ChatGPT's rival
Claude AI on smartphone
5 mind-blowing prompts to get the most out of Claude
ChatGPT logo on MacBook Pro M4
OpenAI now integrates with Notes, Quip, and Notion — here’s what’s new
Meta AI logo on a phone
Meta set to release a direct competitor to ChatGPT — here's what you need to know
ChatGPT on iPhone
5 mind-blowing ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner
ChatGPT
ChatGPT Tasks turns the AI chatbot into a productivity platform — 3 tips to get more out of it
Latest in AI
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.
Google's next big Circle to Search upgrade could involve automatic translation — here's what we know
Claude AI on laptop and phone
I put Anthropic's new Claude 3.7 Sonnet to the test with 7 prompts — and the results are mind-blowing
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
Google Calendar app on iPhone
Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think
Gmail logo on iPhone
Gmail just got a huge AI upgrade that will save you a ton of time
Latest in How To
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
The Players Championship 2025 live stream: how to watch the PGA Tour golf online
White bottle of bleach with cleaning products in blue box
How to get rid of bleach smell in your home — 5 quick tips to do now
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
iOS 18.4 has dropped — 5 new iPhone features to try first
What size air purifier do you need? We ask the experts
Cuisinart toaster toast test
This 10-minute 'toast test' will reveal why your oven isn't cooking food evenly
More about ai
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors

I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.

Google's next big Circle to Search upgrade could involve automatic translation — here's what we know
ExpressVPN

Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
See more latest