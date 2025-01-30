5 DeepSeek prompts to try first — see what this new AI model can do

Like many others, I switched to DeepSeek during the recent ChatGPT outages and was surprised by its capabilities. If you've recently joined DeepSeek and want to make the most of what it can do, you're in the right place.

This rising AI model has quickly become my go-to tool for various tasks, from writing to problem-solving. Developed by a Chinese startup, it has demonstrated natural language processing capabilities and performance levels that rival established platforms like ChatGPT.

It's capabilities also extend to image generation — like Midjourney and OpenAI's DALL-E, cementing its place in the world of AI. Having experimented with different approaches to get the best results, I've compiled five must-try prompts to get the most out of DeepSeek. Let's dive in.

Log in to DeepSeek (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Start by accessing DeepSeek through its web browser or app. If you don't have an account yet, sign up for one to get started (it's free).

1. Write better emails (Image: © Tom's Guide ) To set the context and relate it back to you personally, try giving DeepSeek some background. Ask DeepSeek: I need to write an email to [recipient] about [topic]. The tone should be [formal/casual/friendly]. Can you help me draft it?

2. Ask for a raise (Image: © Tom's Guide ) For this prompt you'll need to include some personal context. Provide DeepSeek with the prompt below.



I'm preparing to ask for a raise and need help making a strong case. Can you provide salary benchmarks for [my job title] with [my experience]? I also want to highlight my impact—here are my key achievements: [list accomplishments]. How can I frame them to show their value? Based on this, help me craft three compelling reasons for my raise, prepare for potential objections, and refine my delivery with a confident opening statement and follow-up strategy.

Prepare for objections (Image: © DeepSeek) As this is a very detailed prompt, DeepSeek will also provide you with potential objections and what you can say to overcome them.

3. Plan your meals (Image: © Tom's Guide) Use DeepSeek as your meal prepping assistant, by using the prompt: Help me create a meal plan for [X] days, covering [breakfast/lunch/dinner], with options that fit [my dietary preferences].

4. Get some advice (Image: © Tom's Guide) While AI should never be used as a substitute for a doctor or specialist, it can be a really good tool to worth through a problem you may be having. For example, if you're dealing with issues like your child refusing to do their homework, you could say: My [X]-year-old is refusing to do their homework. Can you suggest some positive reinforcement strategies and creative ways to make homework time more engaging?

5. Craft a cover letter (Image: © Tom's Guide) If you're applying for new jobs, you can use DeepSeek to help write a cover letter. To do this, try the prompt below. Help me write a cover letter for a [Job Title] I’d like to highlight my experience in [mention relevant skills or field], why I’m excited about the role, and how my background makes me a strong fit for the company’s needs.

Fill in the template (Image: © Tom's Guide) The generated response will provide you with a template you can use. I would advise copy and pasting this template into a word document and filling it out with your personal information.

