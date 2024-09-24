Google just dropped new versions of Gemini — here's why its a big deal

Google has announced the release of two updated AI models: Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002. Besides a 50 percent price drop on Gemini 1.5 Pro, users can expect 2x faster output and 3x lower latency, among other major updates. This is especially exciting news for developers.



Among the most notable features, the faster output makes these models ideal for high-demand AI tasks such as code, text, and multimodal processing. Performance has been enhanced across multiple benchmarks, showing a 20 percent improvement in math-related tasks and substantial gains in visual understanding and code generation.

Taking developer feedback into account, Google reduced the output length by 5-20 percent, resulting in faster responses without compromising quality. For longer, more verbose responses, developers can apply specific prompting strategies.

Designed for performance, flexibility, and safety

(Image credit: Google)

The new Gemini-1.5-Pro model is well-suited for tasks like summarizing information from large documents and understanding long videos. For developers, accessing these models via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI has been streamlined, and the improved rate limits make it easier to build with Gemini’s capabilities at scale.



In an effort to give developers more of what they want, Google has experimented with Gemini-1.5-Flash to bring even greater improvements across text and multimodal tasks. It is clear that the company is committed to evolving the AI landscape while taking to heart developers' needs. Alongside these model upgrades, Google updated privacy filters, allowing developers more flexibility in how they configure the models while maintaining content safety.

With these enhancements, Google has made the Gemini models not only more affordable but also more powerful, responsive and safer, solidifying their place as competitive tools in the AI space. These improvements continue to open new possibilities for AI applications, and Google is encouraging developers to explore the models' potential across various use cases.

In addition to the aforementioned updates, Google announced that Gemini Advanced users can expect to access a chat optimized version of Gemini 1.5 Pro-002 soon, signaling there is more to come to excite users and industry leaders alike.

