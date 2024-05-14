Gemini 1.5 Pro update is coming with a new app and live conversation features

Google I/O is still live. Check our Google I/O 2024 live blog for the latest news.

Google I/O kicked off with tons of AI news, but perhaps the most exciting is a huge Gemini 1.5 Pro update. It's Google's latest model aimed at competing with the exciting new features shown off by OpenAI at its smaller event on May 13.

To start with, it'll only be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers in 150 countries and over 35 languages, but it sounds like it may be cool enough to be worth paying for.

The popular AI model is getting a dedicated Gemini app, which will have all of the new features (and old ones) available in one convenient place. Google also says the new features will work with Gemini on the web too, so you can try the new goodies regardless of where you use it.

Gemini 1.5 Pro can process up to an hour of video content, codebases with more than 30,000 lines of code and 1,500-page documents. This is possible through the new Gemini app's long context window, which Google describes as the "longest of any widely available consumer chatbot in the world."

The new features also offer integration with Google Drive for file analysis and better image understanding.

Gemini Live

Gemini Live, a Gemini Advanced subscriber feature, is probably the most exciting portion of Gemini 1.5 Pro and the part that looks to be taking on GPT-4o. Based on the demo, it looks and feels much more like talking to another person than an AI assistant.

Citing an example, Google discussed getting ready for a job interview or rehearsing for an important speech: "Just go Live and ask Gemini to help you prepare. Gemini will suggest skills you can highlight when talking to your potential employer or public speaking tips to calm your nerves before you step up to the podium."

Gems is another interesting feature coming to the AI service. Essentially, these are customized versions of Gemini tailored to your needs. Google suggests potential users give a Gem a role like gym buddy, sous chef, coding partner or creative writing guide to get specific help when they need it.

Finally, Google is adding more integrations with its own apps. For example, it's rolling out a YouTube Music Extension for Gemini that lets you find music if you don't know the song title by mentioning a verse or artist.