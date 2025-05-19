Inspired by the viral 'nerdy' professor who spoke fluent Gen Alpha, I used ChatGPT to try it too — here's what happened

If you’ve ever listened in on a group of Gen Alpha kids mid-Roblox session or watched their favorite TikTok creators, you know their language is a thing of its own. Somehow, it makes sense to them part meme, part emoji, part YouTube-shorts-core chao.

While chatbots are known for brainstorming and image generation, I’ve discovered it’s also a surprisingly great translator — not just for foreign languages, but for decoding the ever-evolving dialect of Gen Alpha. As a parent, I’m constantly trying to keep up with the latest slang and brain-rot trends. So, I figured, why not let AI help me bridge the gap?

Inspired by a language expert from Ohio State University who gave a speech at

Westtown School, about the importance of learning languages in the students' slang, I decided to ask ChatGPT to translate classic fairy tales and recent news into full Gen Alpha slang. The results? Chaotic. Hilarious. Weirdly accurate.

Here’s how ChatGPT turned bedtime stories and climate headlines into scroll-worthy Gen Alpha content.

Nerdy Professor Shocks High School by Speaking Gen Alpha Slang - YouTube Watch On

1. Goldilocks and the Three Bears

(Image credit: Future)

This updated version of Goldilocks is slightly unhinged, super self-aware, and she definitely thinks she’s the hero, even when she’s clearly the villain for breaking and entering. But it somehow works.

My favorite quotes from this version are:

“This porridge is LAVA. I’m not burning my taste buds for this.”

She devoured the third one like it was her last Roblox Robux.

“Did I just get ratio’d by a chair???”

2. The Three Little Pigs

(Image credit: Future)

Reading these stories through the eyes of Gen Alpha has actually helped me understand the language a bit better. In this familiar story, the three pigs try the DIY life, but only one has the “grindset mindset.”

My favorite quotes from this version are:

“Straw house? Saw it on YouTube Shorts. Chill aesthetic, right?”

“The wolf pulled up with full hater energy and said: ‘I’m gonna huff and puff and ratio your whole house.’”

3. Little Red Riding Hood

(Image credit: Future)

This retelling turns a dark forest tale into a high-stakes side quest. Also, we’re pretty sure Grandma now has Ring cameras.

My favorite quotes from this version are:

“Grandma, you look kinda… AI-generated.”

“Let me in or your vibes go BOOM.”

“The wolf gets canceled.”

4. Climate news

(Image credit: Future)

If you want kids to care about the environment, maybe this is the way to get their attention — less PowerPoint, more pop culture. This version is about global warming, but explained like a lagging Fortnite server and a sweaty summer NPC meltdown.

These quotes were my favorite:

“2023 was the hottest year since forever. Like, full-on global heatwave boss level unlocked.”

“Oceans? Basically soup.”

“Earth: ‘Can y’all chill?’ Humans: ‘No ’”

5. Geographic news

(Image credit: Future)

I still don’t fully understand what “Skibidi” means. Still, I do know that based on this news, a massive iceberg became a Skibidi escape when Antarctica rage-quits a giant iceberg, and we’re just tracking it like it’s a celebrity on the run.

Did I say that right? Even the iceberg sounds dramatic in Gen Alpha slang — and maybe that’s what it takes to get the next generation to pay attention to the planet.

Best quotes from this story:

“BIGGER than two New York Cities combined. Like, ‘oops I dropped an entire continent’ energy.”

“It’s free-floating like a lost AirPod.”

Final thoughts

Translating timeless classics and news headlines about the environment into Gen Alpha slang might sound silly. Still, it’s a smart way to test how well AI can adapt to tone, audience and cultural references.

With a few well-placed “slays,” “ratios,” and “laggy vibes,” ChatGPT gave old stories new life and maybe even made the news scroll-worthy for younger eyes.