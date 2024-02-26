What is OpenAI Feather — mystery login page sparks intrigue on social media

News
By Ryan Morrison
published

Feathering the flames of speculation

Feather from OpenAI
(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI seems to drop new models, features and ideas on a whim. Which is why any hint of a new product leads to intense speculation on social media. 

The latest page to draw the attention of internet sleuths is "Feather", an OpenAI login page that some users speculate is the secret login for the next generation GPT-5 model.

In reality it is more than likely something much more prosaic, a login page for OpenAI researchers to label datasets or a new platform for companies to build on OpenAI models.

What are some of the Feather theories?

One big desire among the most hardcore OpenAI fans is the arrival of GPT-5 with many speculating it will bring with it the long-awaited superintelligence.

OpenAI has denied this is the case with CEO Sam Altman regularly saying Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where AI will have human like reasoning, will be less obvious than expected.

Mostly it is just a case of excitement over the prospect of another OpenAI product. This is being driven by the hype surrounding the impressive Sora AI video model dropped earlier this month.

What is OpenAI Feather?

Feather from OpenAI

(Image credit: OpenAI)

There are no specifics details from OpenAI on what Feather is beyond a trademark application first filed last year for a data labeling and annotation service.

The U.S. PTO application says Feather’s trademark includes permissions for data processing and systemization services using automated labeling and annotating of images, audio, video, text and other forms of electronic data.

This supports the suggestion from some users on X that Feather is used by third-party contractors to label data objects to make the training of new AI models easier.

See more

What is data labelling?

Having a platform for the people tasked with training new AI models to easily make data used for training is a significant time save. The process can be laborious and so being able to automate and simplify much of the process, you can train models faster.

While this might not be GPT-5, being able to more efficiently label images, video, text and code will significantly speed up the arrival of GPT-5 and other models in future.

There may also be a use case in marking the videos and images used in training models like Sora to ensure they aren’t outputting illegal content or infringing privacy or copyright rules.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 54 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
1
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 -...
Amazon
$419
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
3
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
5
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
6
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
7
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
8
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
9
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover.
When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?