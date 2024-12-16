OpenAI just made ChatGPT search free for all users — and Google should be worried

Open AI is now in the final week of its 12 days announcement extravaganza and on day eight it’s bringing us updates to search in ChatGPT.

The company did warn that there would be some stocking stuffers between the bigger announcements, and I think this qualifies.

ChatGPT search proved to be incredibly popular very soon after it was first launched a couple of months ago; I switched to ChatGPT search completely from Google for a week and haven’t switched back. It's especially easy because you can add it right to your browser.

Kevin Weil, OpenAI's chief product officer was back as the host, joined by ChatGPT Search product lead Adam Fry and Cristina Scheau from the technical team. Together, they announced the latest features for ChatGPT search, which include voice search. The latest update also introduces several improvements designed to streamline information retrieval, which were demoed during the ChatGPT announcement.

Enhanced features for ChatGPT search

This latest update includes improved search speed and accuracy, which means users can now expect faster and more precise search results, enhancing the overall efficiency of information access.



The search function now supports embedded content, including YouTube videos, images, and movies, offering a more dynamic and interactive user experience. With rich media integration, users can now watch videos within ChatGPT without leaving their original search page.



This latest update also provides detailed business maps, including restaurant data for the most accurate real-time information. Users can expect to make informed decisions about dining and other services based on their searches. With refinded navigational queries, users can expect quicker access to their information including websites relevant to their search prominently displayed above other results and summaries.



In addition to the search enhancements, ChatGPT's Advanced Voice mode now includes the search capabilities. This integration allows users to conduct searches using voice commands, making the process more intuitive and accessible, especially for those who prefer hands-free interaction.

Global availability starting now

Starting today (December 16), these updates are rolling out globally to all logged-in users across all platforms where ChatGPT is available. Although it is free, Weil emphasized the importance of users signing up for an account to get the most benefit from the enhanced features.



These updates position ChatGPT as a more robust tool for retreiving infromation from the web, directly challenging traditional search engines. The integration approach of conversational and interactive access to information aligns with user expectations for a comprehensive and seamless search experience.

By incorporating these features, OpenAI continues to enhance ChatGPT's utility, making it a versatile assistant capable of meeting a wide range of user needs in real-time.



At the end of the annoucment and demo today, the team mentioned that tomorrow's update is something developers will enjoy. I'm sure it's safe to say that we are all anticipating another exciting day of updates and news from OpenAI.

