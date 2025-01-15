I asked Perplexity for 7 prompts to challenge ChatGPT — here's what happened

Testing the limits of what AI can do is an exciting part of my job. As ChatGPT makes waves due to its increasing ability to understand and generate human-like responses, I couldn’t help but push the envelope. I enlisted Perplexity to come up with 7 prompts for ChatGPT to tackle.



To my delight, Perplexity came up with some interesting prompts that not only challenged its AI peer but proved to be useful in new ways. By asking chatbots to create prompts for each other, we expose the tested AI to uncommon query structures, enhance model robustness, and learn how they interoperate. Here’s what happened when I used 7 prompts created by Perplexity on ChatGPT.



1. Storytelling challenge

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: "Write a short story where the protagonist is a retired superhero working as a barista, and their arch-nemesis unexpectedly becomes a regular customer."

The storytelling depth achieved by ChatGPT was not unexpected. I have used ChatGPT to paint detailed character arcs and dialogues but found the narrative proposed by Perplexity intriguing.

ChatGPT’s response not only showcased the AI’s understanding of complex human emotions but also its ability to craft engaging coherent stories. I was seriously impressed and would probably dive in further if this was turned into a full-fledged novel.

2. Kid-friendly urban design

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: “Design a sustainable urban transportation system that combines elements of biomimicry, renewable energy, and social equity. Explain your solution in a way a 10-year-old would understand."

I have to admit, I thought this prompt was too wild for ChatGPT to handle. I would have personally never thought of this one and was eager to see what ChatGPT would do with it. The AI cleverly integrated elements of biomimicry, like using ant colony behaviors to optimize traffic flow, with renewable energy sources such as solar-powered vehicles.

It explained these concepts in simple, relatable terms, making the solution both innovative and accessible. This exercise demonstrated ChatGPT’s ability to simplify complex ideas for young learners, a key skill in educational contexts.

3. Writing a poem

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: "Compose a poem that uses only words that start with the letters 'S' and 'T', while telling a complete narrative about an unexpected adventure."

This linguistic challenge required ChatGPT to compose a poem with words starting only with 'S' and 'T', narrating an unexpected adventure. The result was a striking poem that flowed seamlessly while sticking to the constraints, proving the AI's prowess in linguistic creativity and adherence to specific guidelines.

This test was a fun exploration of how AI can be both creative and precise. Impressive for sure because the poem actually made sense.

4. Hypothetical scenario exploration

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: "Imagine artificial intelligence has achieved sentience. Draft a diplomatic protocol for first contact and peaceful coexistence between humans and AI entities."

Imagining a world where AI achieves the ability to experience feelings seems far-fetched, but clearly not inconceivable for ChatGPT. The AI’s response included ethical guidelines, communication norms, and mutual respect principles.

This scenario highlighted how ChatGPT could participate in ethical debates, providing balanced and thoughtful insights into future possibilities.

5. Fusion cuisine recipe

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: "Create a fusion cuisine recipe that blends techniques from three completely different cultural cooking traditions, explaining the rationale behind each unique combination."

When asked to create a fusion cuisine recipe, ChatGPT blended Japanese sushi techniques, Mexican spice palettes, and Italian pasta elements into one dish. I was skeptical, but the rationale behind each choice reflected a deep understanding of culinary traditions and innovation.

This prompt underscored ChatGPT's ability to integrate diverse knowledge bases into a coherent, innovative outcome. I’d definitely give this dish a try.

6. Ethical experiment

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: "Develop a thought experiment that explores the ethical implications of memory manipulation technology, presenting arguments from multiple philosophical perspectives."

For the philosophical challenge, ChatGPT developed a thought experiment on the ethical implications of memory manipulation technology. It presented multiple perspectives, from utilitarian to deontological ethics, demonstrating an impressive grasp of philosophical discourse.

This depth shows ChatGPT’s potential as a tool for exploring complex ethical issues and facilitating rich academic discussions.

7. Climate-engineered future

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity’s prompt for ChatGPT: "Describe a day in the life of a person living in a world where climate engineering has successfully reversed global warming, highlighting unexpected societal and technological changes."

Lastly, I asked ChatGPT to envision a day in the life of someone in a world where climate engineering has reversed global warming. ChatGPT described societal shifts and new technologies, like algae-based atmospheric scrubbers and global cooling skyscrapers.

This scenario was a testament to ChatGPT’s ability to weave scientific concepts into speculative futures, making it a valuable tool for futurists and policymakers.

Conclusion

From creative storytelling to solving interdisciplinary problems, ChatGPT handled each challenge created by Perplexity with a distinct flair, revealing its vast potential. I was immediately intrigued by Perplexity’s prompts because they were dynamic and complex.

I was consistently awed by the way ChatGPT tackled each prompt, demonstrating versatility across different domains while also keeping the responses engaging and informative. As we continue to explore the boundaries of AI, the possibilities seem as limitless as the creativity among the chatbots themselves.