7 ChatGPT prompts to play word games with the AI

ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence platform that can be used for everything from interior design to app creation. One of its most commonly used features is around language, including turning it into a gaming platform for word games.

You can barely move online without coming across a word game like Wordle or a crossword so why not turn to AI to create your own custom game and do so inside a chatbot that can either act as a competitor or as the host of the game? It could even act as multiple players.

Staring at a blank page is one of the worst parts of getting to know a new app, technology or service and ChatGPT is no different. I created this Prompt Jitsu column as a way to share prompts that can easily be copied and used inside any AI chat app, including ChatGPT.

Creating the prompts

For each of the prompts, I’ve written it as an instruction to the AI. In each case, there will be elements you can change to adapt the game and you can even use ChatGPT itself to ask for changes to the way the game is played.

1. Word Association

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play a word association game! I'll start by saying a word, and you respond with the first word that comes to mind. Then, we'll go back and forth. Ready? The first word is: 'ocean'."

2. 20 Questions

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play 20 Questions! You think of an object, and I have to ask yes or no questions to figure out what it is. You should keep track of the number of questions and tell me how many I have left with each response. Ready? Start with a category and challenge me to play."

3. Rhyme Time

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play a rhyming game! You start by saying a word, and I have to respond with a word that rhymes with it. We'll go back and forth until one of us can't think of a rhyme anymore. If one of us shares a non-rhyming word that doesn’t match the previous word then declare game over.”

4. Anagram Solver

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "I have a word for you, and I want you to rearrange the letters to form a new word. The word is 'listen'. What can you come up with? After displaying your word, offer me a word to try and make an anagram."

5. Hangman

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play Hangman! Think of a word and offer it up to me. I have to guess it one letter at a time. I can make up to 6 wrong guesses before I lose. With each wrong guess show the next element of the hangman using Ascii art."

6. Word Ladder

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play a Word Ladder game! You should start with a word, and I have to change one letter to form a new word. We’ll keep going until one of us can't think of a new word."

7. Story with Random Words

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Think of a word. Give me clues to help me figure out the word. Each clue should get me closer to the word. How many clues will I need to guess the word? Tell me each round how many clues I've had."