7 ChatGPT prompts to play word games with the AI

Who needs Wordle?

Woman using ChatGPT app on the beach
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence platform that can be used for everything from interior design to app creation. One of its most commonly used features is around language, including turning it into a gaming platform for word games.

You can barely move online without coming across a word game like Wordle or a crossword so why not turn to AI to create your own custom game and do so inside a chatbot that can either act as a competitor or as the host of the game? It could even act as multiple players.

Staring at a blank page is one of the worst parts of getting to know a new app, technology or service and ChatGPT is no different. I created this Prompt Jitsu column as a way to share prompts that can easily be copied and used inside any AI chat app, including ChatGPT.

Creating the prompts

For each of the prompts, I’ve written it as an instruction to the AI. In each case, there will be elements you can change to adapt the game and you can even use ChatGPT itself to ask for changes to the way the game is played.

1. Word Association

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play a word association game! I'll start by saying a word, and you respond with the first word that comes to mind. Then, we'll go back and forth. Ready? The first word is: 'ocean'."

2. 20 Questions

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play 20 Questions! You think of an object, and I have to ask yes or no questions to figure out what it is. You should keep track of the number of questions and tell me how many I have left with each response. Ready? Start with a category and challenge me to play."

3. Rhyme Time

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play a rhyming game! You start by saying a word, and I have to respond with a word that rhymes with it. We'll go back and forth until one of us can't think of a rhyme anymore. If one of us shares a non-rhyming word that doesn’t match the previous word then declare game over.”

4. Anagram Solver

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "I have a word for you, and I want you to rearrange the letters to form a new word. The word is 'listen'. What can you come up with? After displaying your word, offer me a word to try and make an anagram."

5. Hangman

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play Hangman! Think of a word and offer it up to me. I have to guess it one letter at a time. I can make up to 6 wrong guesses before I lose. With each wrong guess show the next element of the hangman using Ascii art."

6. Word Ladder

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Let's play a Word Ladder game! You should start with a word, and I have to change one letter to form a new word. We’ll keep going until one of us can't think of a new word."

7. Story with Random Words

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: "Think of a word. Give me clues to help me figure out the word. Each clue should get me closer to the word. How many clues will I need to guess the word? Tell me each round how many clues I've had."

Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?