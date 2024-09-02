I turned to ChatGPT for rainy day toddler activities — and I wasn't disappointed

As a mom of a high-energy, neurodivergent 3-year-old, I’m constantly looking for ways to keep him busy. Most of the time, it feels like nothing wears out my tiny energy vampire. No number of trips to the trampoline park or local playground are ever enough.

So, on a particularly rainy weekend, I decided to let ChatGPT take the wheel. I was pleased by the age-appropriate activities and even more surprised that many of them gave him plenty of independent play so I could comfortably chill.



I used the prompt “Please suggest 10 creative and educational indoor activities that will keep my energetic 3-year-old son entertained on this rainy day.” (And yes, I know I don’t have to say “please” when chatting with AI; I just can’t help myself.).

Here is the list of 10 creative and educational indoor activities that it gave me to keep my son entertained on a rainy day.

1. Art station

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

"Set up a creative art station with crayons, markers, paper, and stickers. Allow him to express his creativity by drawing or crafting."

I improvised with this one by grabbing a few rocks from outside for him to paint. I might be biased, but I think they turned out pretty well.

2. Cooking together

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

ChatGPT told me to involve him in the kitchen "by making simple recipes like cookies or pizza. Let him help with mixing, pouring, and decorating."

Clearly, ChatGPT has never been a parent. I was in no way going to get messy with all that mixing and pouring. However, he was happily satisfied with the pretend pizza I made for him and a baking sheet. An easy adjustment for an ultimate win.





3. Treasure hunt

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

ChatGPT suggested I organize a treasure hunt around the house. "Hide toys or small treats and give him clues or a simple map to find them."

To be honest, that was a little more work than I was willing to put in...at first. But, after one or two hidden treasures, we were both having a lot of fun. Leave it to ChatGPT to come up with an unexpected good time.



4. Indoor bowling

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

"Set up a bowling game using plastic bottles as pins and a soft ball. Take turns rolling the ball to knock down the pins." We improvised on this idea by stacking rolls of toilet paper.

5. Build a fort

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

"Use blankets, pillows, and furniture to build a cozy fort. Once it's built, you can read books or play games inside."

This one was especially fun because the older kids came down to help us build. We added flashlights when we were finished.

6. Indoor obstacle course

"Create a mini obstacle course using cushions, chairs, and blankets. Encourage him to crawl under tables, jump over pillows, and balance on a line of tape."

This occurred naturally as a result of the fort-building. Extra points for one activity seamlessly flowing into the next. This required some extra supervision. Take it from me, if you have a coffee table, remove it from the room.





7. Sensory bin

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

"Create a sensory bin using rice, pasta, or beans. Add small toys or scoops for him to explore and play with different textures."

This one was great, especially since I hadn't mentioned that my son has autism and ADHD. He loved this one and even discovered a new activity by building with the scoops and pans.

8. Playdoh fun

The suggestion was to make homemade playdough or use store-bought and let him sculpt, roll, and create different shapes and figures.

I felt like ChatGPT was phoning it in on this one. We skipped it because he plays with some kind of Playdoh or kinetic sand daily.

9. Dance party

"Put on some upbeat music and have a dance party in your living room. Let him show off his best moves and join in for some fun!"

10. Storytime theater

"Choose his favorite storybooks and act them out together. Use props and different voices for the characters to make it more interactive." I unapologetically altered this and encouraged him to be the majority of the characters.

The verdict

Overall, this list was packed with great ideas to keep an energetic toddler busy on a rainy day. Although some of the activities were pretty obvious, some were new and those that weren't, we added a different spin to make them a little more fun. For next time, I adjusted my prompt and asked "Please come up with 10 indoor activities for my high energy 3-year-old who has ADHD and autism." A few different ones I got are:



Bubble wrap stomp: Lay out sheets of bubble wrap and let your child jump and stomp on it. The sound and sensation can be both fun and calming.

Indoor trampoline: If space allows, an indoor trampoline can be great for burning off energy safely.

Puzzles and sorting games: Simple puzzles or sorting activities can help with focus and fine motor skills. Use colorful shapes or toys that appeal to your child’s interests.

Ball pit: A small, inflatable ball pit can be a great way for your child to burn off energy while also getting sensory input.

Yoga for kids: Simple, child-friendly yoga poses can help with body awareness and self-regulation.

Interactive story time: Use books with textures, sounds, or flaps to engage your child in a more hands-on way. You can also act out parts of the story together.

I have to say, ChatGPT is a great parenting hack in a pinch! I highly recommend.