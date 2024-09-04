ChatGPT could be getting 8 new voices — with a few extra tricks thrown in

OpenAI looks to be improving the ChatGPT experience with forthcoming voice options beyond the current four. And — because, why not — each of them will be able to better replicate animal sounds.

ChatGPT currently stands as one the best AI chatbots compared to its contemporaries like Google Gemini and Meta AI. Part of the reason for this success is OpenAI's push to improve its service and features, as well as integrate with major software like iOS 18. One feature currently offered by ChatGPT is support for voice interactions with four very lifelike voices, and it seems that number is increasing.

A recent post on X by Tibor Blaho shared a detailed clip of all the new voices that are supposedly coming to ChatGPT in the future. The names for these new voices are Fathom, Glimmer, Harp, Maple, Orbit, Rainbow, Reef, Ridge, and Vale. The voices are varied and sound amazingly realistic. However, the truly surprising part is that they can also mimic animal sounds as they read, something AI voices have struggled with.

Preview of the new ChatGPT voices (animal sounds)h/t to @stevelizcano https://t.co/hkT7wMU4VF pic.twitter.com/5Tre8eeKqwSeptember 1, 2024

Currently, it is unclear when, or if, these new voices will be made available to the public. For the time being, we can only wait and see, however, the new voices could be linked to the upcoming Advanced Voice Mode that's slowly being released to users. This new feature can craft stories, guide you through a city and even function as a personal trainer, so having varied voices would be a win.

Interestingly, we recently learned more about why ChatGPT is so good at sounding human. According to a recent research paper, ChatGPT is better able to make users feel like they're talking to a real person by dumbing down how it responds. It does this by including slang and the occasional spelling mistake. It seems this is felt with ChatGPT as well and the reaction to the Advanced Voice has freaked a lot of people out.

