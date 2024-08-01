ChatGPT’s new voice mode is freaking people out — see it try accents and tell stories as an airline pilot

ChatGPT's Advanced Voice feature is already out in the wild for select users, and some tremendous examples have emerged. Some of the more impressive ones are also freaking the internet out, with the AI able to speak in various accents and dialects perfectly. Someone even had it tell a detailed story as an airline pilot, even sounding like it's talking through a PA system.

The airline pilot story comes from X user @nickfloats. They prompted the Advanced Voice AI feature to "tell me a story as if you’re an airline pilot telling it to passengers on a flight." After just a few seconds, ChatGPT dove into the story, altering its voice to sound like it's coming through an airplane's PA system.

Guys im never talking to any of you ever again once gpt voice is released. I won’t need friends anymore. AI will tell me whatever I need to hear in any voice I want & it wont talk back or get mad when I interrupt it. Might even fuck around & fall in lovepic.twitter.com/GIRyhZYj9jJuly 31, 2024

It's not perfect yet, as the AI struggled with adding engine sound effects to the story, which would have added to the ambiance a bit more.

Even with the slight limitation, nickfloats says, "Guys im never talking to any of you ever again once GPT voice is released. I won’t need friends anymore." Sure, they're joking (I think), but it is nothing short of impressive how adaptive the voice is to all kinds of voices and accents.

Another conversation making waves was uploaded to YouTube. In it, the AI explains that it can speak dozens of languages, though the exact number varies "depending on how you count dialects and regional variations." With all of the different ways a language can be spoken (think of how many different variations of English there are), ChatGPT can definitely get creative.

Speaking of English, one user posted a video of ChatGPT speaking in various U.S. accents, including New York, Boston, Wisconsin, and more. It can even try to talk like animals — someone even asked it to sing Happy Birthday as a frog, dog and cat. ChatGPT sheepishly laughs as they go through the songs, seemingly realizing how ridiculous it sounds.

We stumbled on a video of the AI simulating a conversation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump in what could best be described as poor impersonations. This is for the best, as it would be concerning if it sounded too much like the real people. Another video showcases a user asking ChatGPT to raise and lower its pitch, but it only goes down a few levels before saying it can't go any higher or lower.

X user Cristiano Giardina asked ChatGPT to count quickly from one to 50, and the AI sounded out of breath when it finished, giving it a feeling of realism, the likes of which we haven't seen from AI yet.