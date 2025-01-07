Apple Intelligence will make a major change to notifications — after serious complaints about misinformation

Apple’s AI-generated headline summaries have spread misinformation

Apple is updating Apple Intelligence after its "smart notifications" feature started spreading misinformation by combining news stories or hallucinating details.

A formal complaint by the BBC in December highlighted news alerts, branded with the BBC logo presenting false information as fact. Among them was one claiming Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself. Mangione is currently alive.

The iPhone-maker says it will roll-out the update in the coming weeks and will flag when a notification is actually an AI-generated summary.

Apple told the BBC that its Apple Intelligence features were still in beta and constantly being updated. It is currently only available on select devices running iOS 18.2 or macOS 15.2.

What went wrong?

Almost all Apple Intelligence features happen on-device using a relatively small language model. While AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini have largely tackled the hallucination problem, this is still an issue for some smaller models.

Apple's smart summaries condense the content of notifications, whether from your email, a website or the News App, to provide a clearer overview. This can result in funny, tragic or worrying results.

For Apple News notifications it looks at the headline and body of the article to generate a short summary. Issues tend to arise when it combines multiple stories into one summary, creating confusing or completely wrong headlines.

In future, Apple says the summaries will be more clearly flagged as AI generated.

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?